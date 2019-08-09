Sea Dogs 5, RubberDucks 4

The Sea Dogs scored single runs in five separate innings to rally past the RubberDucks in an Eastern League game Friday night in Portland, Maine.

After the Sea Dogs took a 1-0 lead with a run off Ducks starter Elijah Morgan in the first, Akron rallied with three runs in the second and another in the fourth for a 4-1 lead. The Ducks (53-64) scored on a solo home run by Nellie Rodriguez, a double by Oscar Gonzalez and a single by Logan Ice in the second and on a double by Alexis Pantoja in the third.

But the Sea Dogs (52-63) pecked away with solo runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take the lead.

Morgan surrendered four of those runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. David Speer (2-3) took the loss, allowing one run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Ice, Connor Marabell and Andruw Monasterio each had two hits for the Ducks.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com