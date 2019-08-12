Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy announced that 14 members from its class of 2019 are headed off to compete in college athletics.

Ben Miller and Jon Young of CVCA's athletic department said the list features 12 boys and two girls.

Among the boys are state champion athletes Tre Tucker, Jacob Decatur and Jordan Decatur who made their pledges prior to their senior years.

Tucker is at the University of Cincinnati to play football for the Bearcats after leading the Royals on the gridiron and in track and field, and the Decatur brothers are both in Columbus and are members of the Ohio State University wrestling team.

CVCA graduate Josh Junko is at Pittsburgh on the Panthers football team.

Three members of the Royals soccer team are set to compete for a men’s team this fall — Isaiah Slabaugh at Wright State, Noah Irwin at Taylor and Zack Venus at Messiah.

The other 2019 CVCA graduates slated to compete in a men’s sport in college are Cole Farren (Southern Wesleyan, tennis); Christian Beckett (Dallas Baptist, hockey); Mac Hancock (Grove City, swimming); Nick Ferda (Capital, lacrosse) and Brock Simmons (Grove City, lacrosse).

The two girls from the CVCA class of 2019 set to play a sport in college are soccer player Kenzie Spodnik (Dallas Baptist) and lacrosse player Aurora Frazier (Hiram).

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.