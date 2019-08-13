BEREA — As the longest-tenured Browns player, left guard and captain Joel Bitonio has participated in joint practices twice before.

Under coach Mike Pettine, the Browns traveled to Pittsford, New York, to spend part of their 2015 training camp with the Buffalo Bills. Then in 2016, coach Hue Jackson took the Browns to Florida to toil in habanero-hot conditions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both experiences left a lot to be desired.

"The Bills, there were a ton of fights, and we didn’t get as much practice time as we wanted to," Bitonio, a second-round draft pick in 2014, said Monday. "And the Bucs, it was like 110 degrees. I just remember it was the one time in my life when I thought, 'I just need to get through this practice.' All I could think of was playing the next play because it was so hot."

Bitonio is hoping to find a more productive work environment Wednesday and Thursday when the Browns, now guided by coach Freddie Kitchens, engage in joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts in Westfield, Indiana. Those sessions will precede Friday's off day and Saturday's preseason game No. 2 between the teams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"It’s always good to go against someone new," Bitonio said. "You get to see a new defense. It’s getting tiring seeing the same people everywhere and hitting the same guys every day. So that’s good.

"[When I'm practicing against a teammate], I’m not going to bend my guy back [and] he’s not going to bend me. You don’t know what the Colts are going to do. You have to get a feel for it. But it’s exciting. We get to see where we are. They’re a good playoff team from a year ago."

The Colts went 10-6 last season to finish second in the AFC South, defeated the Houston Texans 21-7 in the wild-card round and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 in the divisional round.

Injuries will keep four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck and rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell, a second-round selection and Akron native, from practicing with the Browns. Other Colts standouts include Darius Leonard, the All-Pro linebacker and 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Justin Houston, free safety Malik Hooker and left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Hilton told Colts beat writers Monday he's not a fan of joint practices.

"Every time you see them, there’s fights breaking out," he said.

Two weeks ago, Kitchens forced Browns players to run gassers after defensive end Chad Thomas and tight end Pharaoh Brown fought.

"You saw what happened last time," Kitchens said Monday when asked if he's concerned about the Browns and Colts fighting. "We don't practice penalties, so if we start practicing penalties, there are consequences."

Many teams throughout the NFL believe the benefits of joint practices outweigh the negatives, which is why such sessions are common.

When Browns receiver Jarvis Landry played for the Miami Dolphins, he participated in joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

"It's always good to go against an opponent, somebody different than the guys you see [every day]," Landry said. "[Browns defensive backs] know our routes, our splits and stuff like that, so it's good to go against the people that have not seen it before."

On the road



On Tuesday, defensive end Chad Thomas traveled with the Browns to Indiana. On Monday, Thomas was carted off the practice field, taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a sprained neck.

Suspended receiver Antonio Callaway also made the trip with the Browns, though he's sidelined with a high ankle sprain he suffered in last week's preseason opener.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.