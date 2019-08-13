Barberton athletic director John Sabol announced that 14 graduates from the class of 2019 have finalized plans to compete in college athletics.

Five of the Barberton graduates are set to play football this season in college after helping the Magics to consecutive 10-0 regular-season records and Division II playoff appearances — Kionnie Dukes (Walsh University), Jordon Hayden (Hocking Technical College), Gavin Krska (Notre Dame College), Spencer Hutchison (West Liberty) and Demetrius Barnett (College of Wooster).

Barberton’s wrestling team will also be represented at the next level with Gary Wokojance competing at North Dakota State, and PJ Zentsika and Kolbie Lange both grappling at Notre Dame College.

Heidelberg is set to get two Barberton graduates in soccer player Alec Rea and track sprinter Jared Storm.

The other Barberton graduates slated to compete in college are volleyball player Sophie Shifferly (Glenville State), basketball player Jordan Soyars (Notre Dame College) and baseball players Zachary Scalf (Hiram) and Brandon Sieler (Ohio Christian).

Additional signings

• Jack Saum, a 2019 graduate of Firestone, has signed to swim at West Virginia University.

• Bailey Hunt, a 2019 graduate of Manchester, has committed to compete in cross country and track and field at Walsh University.

