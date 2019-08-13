CLEVELAND — Indians ace Corey Kluber tossed a rehab outing with the RubberDucks on Tuesday night, but he's just one of a slew of Indians regulars dealing with some bumps and bruises and other ailments.

Reliever Hunter Wood was hit by a comebacker in the sixth inning of Monday night's 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox and came out of the game with a bruised right calf. The Indians took the cautionary route by quickly removing him, and he came to the park on Tuesday feeling fine.

“He’s OK, he’s OK. He was kinda glad we got him out of there because he got pretty stiff really quick," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "But they got to work on him for the rest of the game and he came in and said he’s ready.”

Catcher Roberto Perez, who has somewhat quietly been a key piece to the Indians' success this season, hurt his hand during Monday's game and was checked out but remained in the lineup.

"He got hit on the one that had surgery. It really hurt," Francona said. "But he showed up today. He’s OK.”

Reliever Dan Otero (right shoulder inflammation) was also slated to pitch for the RubberDucks on Tuesday and is expected to appear in back-to-back games in the minors this weekend.

“He’s feeling much better," Francona said. "You can even see it when he talks to you. He feels like he’s turning a corner.”

Danny Salazar (right groin strain) is still working out in Tampa Bay and is trying to progress to bullpen sessions, according to Francona. Salazar returned to the mound after nearly a two-year absence only to have a severe decline in velocity due to a groin issue that came about near the beginning of his outing.

