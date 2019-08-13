RubberDucks 8, Thunder 1



The fifth-largest crowd since Canal Park was renovated in 2014 saw Corey Kluber and the RubberDucks bounce Trenton on Tuesday.

Packed to the gills, 8,322 cheered on Kluber as he allowed one run on two hits and struck out six in four innings.

Jake Paulson (10-7, 3.95) was the pitcher of record for the RubberDucks. He went 1 1/3 innings, didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.

The big bats for the Ducks (55-65, 21-30) came from Oscar Gonzalez and Alexis Pantoja.

Gonzalez picked up his first career hit in Canal Park, sending a three-run home run to left off Albert Abreu (5-8, 4.04). Gonzalez finished 3-for-4 and added three runs and a double.

Pantoja was also 3-for-4 with three runs.

The three-game series continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when left-hander Sam Hentges (2-10, 5.01) starts for the RubberDucks. The Thunder haven’t announced a starting pitcher.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

