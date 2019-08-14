Here are nine Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians' 7-6 loss in 10 innings to the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night.

1. Francisco Lindor's aggressiveness, whether it's as a runner or bunter, is something he's long said he won't be losing any time soon. And, aggressiveness on the basepaths is something manager Terry Francona has often seen as a positive from a team-wide perspective. On Tuesday night, Lindor came up with the biggest hit of the night for the Indians but followed it by ending up as the most crushing out for their chances to not only catch but overtake the Red Sox.

2. Lindor's RBI double to tie it 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth had him jumping up and down and waving toward the Indians' dugout before he even reached the base. But once there, while acting as the potential game-winning run, Lindor set his sights on third base to set up a sacrifice fly or a properly placed ground ball for the win. He liked his jump, but Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon's throw beat him to the base. That's a hyper aggressive decision, and it's one Lindor took full credit for after the game.

3. “I messed up. It’s a rookie mistake," Lindor said. "When I took off, I felt like I was gonna make it. Just getting ahead of myself. That was my bad. That’s on me. This one’s on me. ... I just got to second and I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got to get to third. That way, I force them to pitch to Mercado and Santana.' [I] got ahead of myself, got thrown out at third base with one of the best hitters in the game right now hitting third.”

4. Afterward, Francona noted that yes, Lindor went on his own. But he also had the go-ahead. That freedom is something often given to Lindor and others, both in stealing and bunting situations (for example, Tyler Naquin recently was just told to get the runner to third and allowed to decide what he felt more comfortable with). Perhaps it was overly aggressive, but it also forced Leon to make a perfect throw — which he did. In a similar light, Naquin and Lindor's relay throws home in Minnesota on Sunday both had to be perfect. In that way, sending the runner or taking off has some credence.

5. “Yeah, but he had the green light, though. Again, it’s bang-bang and if he makes it, we probably win," Francona said. "And I don’t want to take our aggressiveness away because every once in a while you are going to be out.”

6. In the 10th, a Mike Freeman bunt went a decent way toward lowering the Indians' chances to tying or winning it after Jackie Bradley Jr.'s home run in the top half of the inning. Carlos Santana opened with a single, which brought up Mike Freeman. Jose Ramirez, Roberto Perez and Jason Kipnis were due up after that. Now, the statistical arguments against bunting in a large number of situations are well documented. Simply based on an average of expected outcomes, the cons often outweigh the pros (And personally, that part of the game was always enjoyable growing up, but the numbers repeatedly indicate that it lowers your expected run production in many situations). But beyond that, even when the situations might make sense, the success rate that it'll be executed properly doesn't seem to be there to even make those valid.

7. With Freeman coming up, the Indians wanted to either give Ramirez a chance to end it with a runner in scoring position or have him on first base as the game-winning run with Perez and Kipnis coming up. And, they had a quality bunter at the plate with a matchup they didn't love. But, that plan was blown out of the water when Freeman tried to bunt it past the mound, thus giving it a bit more push, but instead had it veer directly at first baseman Mitch Moreland, who threw to second base in time to get the lead runner.

8. “We wanted to at least give it one pitch. I figured they might walk Jose, I knew that," Francona said. "[Andrew] Cashner’s so tough on lefties. I think he was trying to kinda get it by the pitcher like Freeman does because he’s such a good bunter. He just bunted it too hard to first.”

9. The Indians' night reached a high in the bottom of the night, but everything after that moment went down hill. Lindor had just roped a game-tying double to the gap in left-center field. Progressive Field was going insane, the home crowd on the cusp of seeing another walk-off win. The Indians then displayed the score of the Minnesota Twins-Milwaukee Brewers game on the scoreboard shortly after the Brewers took a 5-4 lead, which led to another loud cheer. Then, everything unraveled. Lindor was thrown out at third. Bradley Jr. launched his solo homer in the tenth. Freeman couldn't get the bunt down. And the Twins came back to win and retake sole possession of first place in the American League Central. It is, perhaps, a prelude to the back-and-forth the Indians and Twins could have over the next six-ish weeks down the stretch.

