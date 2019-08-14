WESTFIELD, INDIANA — Baker Mayfield has concluded he was born to play quarterback in Cleveland.

Mayfield admits he didn't know he would develop such a strong connection with Northeast Ohio and its sports fans when the Browns drafted him first overall last year, but now he acknowledges the bond is undeniable and rare.

"It’s something that until you actually get here, you don’t realize what the city brings to you — the energy and the passion. It’s something special," Mayfield said Wednesday after the Browns and Indianapolis Colts held the first of their two joint practices at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Why is Cleveland the perfect fit for the Texas native who went from being a two-time college walk-on to winning the Heisman Trophy at the University of Oklahoma?

"I think just the 100 percent you’re all in, you’re with us or you’re against us attitude, I think makes it, and I think that’s pretty similar to how I’ve been for a while," Mayfield said. "So it’s fun to be here."

In an interview published Tuesday by Complex.com, Mayfield said, "I think that I was born to play here, and that’s where I can relate to the people of Cleveland."

The same question-and-answer session yielded a quote from Mayfield about the Browns suddenly being viewed as one of the more talented teams in the NFL and what comes with the territory.

"I think in the media and everything that comes with the hype around our team right now, people want to see us lose, just because the hype is so real," Mayfield told Complex.com.

Mayfield said Wednesday other teams are focusing much more on the Browns than they have in the recent past.

"I think we do have a target on our back just because of all the people we’ve brought in here, where the culture’s headed, our expectations as a whole and people expect us to do well," Mayfield said. "So it’s not like we’re going to surprise people this year. They’re going to come in and give us their best shot."

Does Mayfield like that there is a target on the Browns?

"I do," he said, "because we’ve got to come in every game ready to go, knowing that people are going to be ready to play us."

The Browns are hoping their practices with the Colts — and Saturday's preseason game No. 2 between the two teams in Indianapolis — will better prepare them for real games in the fall than would normal training camp practices in Berea.

Mayfield and the first-team offense produced a 16-play drive in an 11-on-11, move-the-ball period against the Colts' No. 1 defense. The march stalled at the Colts 5-yard line, where on third-and-goal, Mayfield's pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins was broken up by cornerback Shakial Taylor at the goal line.

The Colts are accustomed to the type of expectations the Browns are learning how to handle. They went 10-6 last year and won a wild-card playoff game before being eliminated in the divisional round.

"Anytime you can compete against some of the best, that's where you get better," Mayfield said. "They say iron sharpens iron, so that's the way to do it. Coming out here is a good thing for us."

Mayfield has always been confident, but he senses renewed faith from the entire franchise coming off a 7-8-1 season, which included a 5-3 finish with new head coach Freddie Kitchens calling the offense's plays in the final eight games.

"I think right now we believe in what we’re doing," Mayfield said. "The coaching staff we’ve put together, we believe in everybody, and we trust what they’re calling and their schemes. So I’d say it’s a little bit of last year being comfortable and knowing what we did offensively, but now this year having a different staff and really trusting that."

Many Cleveland fans who have had trust issues with Browns quarterbacks for decades believe in Mayfield. A large faction of them went wild Aug. 3 when Mayfield shotgunned a beer during an Indians game while appearing on the scoreboard at Progressive Field.

"It’s just the city of Cleveland," Mayfield said. "We’re all in it together. I think that’s what the city’s about. Just having fun."

Mayfield said his favorite reaction to the beer-chugging stunt came from a well-known pro wrestler.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin approving — that’s pretty cool," Mayfield said.

Last week, Kitchens quipped Mayfield's memorable moment at the Indians game was "very impressive." On Wednesday, Kitchens opined Mayfield is the ideal fit for Cleveland because of a shared underdog mentality.

"He's always been told no," Kitchens said. "All right? So when people are always told no, they have a sense of, 'I'm going to show you yes.' And I think that's what has been his calling card, and I love that about him.

"I love that about the Cleveland fans. They've always been told no. I want everybody to rally together, and we're going to build something here. People are not going to be able to tell us no."

Asked whether Mayfield will maintain his intensity as a player when he's not told no anymore, Kitchens said, "I think his internal, relentless desire to compete will get him wherever he wants to go."

The fans with whom Mayfield has united know exactly where they want him to take the Browns, and those dreams appear to be much closer to reality than they have been in a long, long time.

