Woodridge announced that 11 members — seven boys and four girls — from its Class of 2019 are headed off to compete in college athletics.

Among the boys is Luke Hosford, a long snapper, who is on the Kansas University football team. Elijah Arnett is also set to play football in college at Mount Union.

Brayden Whited (Mount Union) and Ryan Kiley (John Carroll) have both signed to compete at the next level in cross country and track and field.

The other 2019 Woodridge graduates slated to compete in a men’s sport in college are baseball players Bradley Goodyear (Ashland), Jarrett Martin (Ashland) and Ty Mygrants (Indiana University Southeast).

Three members of Woodridge’s girls soccer team are set to compete this fall — Emily Austin at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Anna Schmeltzer at Malone and Megan Anderson at Walsh. Jenna Kaiser is headed to Baldwin Wallace to run cross country and track.

Stow on top

The Stow boys golf team won the Nordonia Classic on Tuesday at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course in Hudson.

Stow compiled a score of 307 to top the 15-team field. Highland (319), Kent Roosevelt (334), Aurora (334), Shaker Heights (346) and Copley (349) rounded out the top six teams on the par-71 course.

The Bulldogs' top four golfers were Max Crookston (73), Aaron Kim (74), Dylan Dunn (78) and Dan Page (82).

Connor Gdovin of Mayfield earned the medalist honor at 3-under 68, and Robert Kimell of Shaker Heights finished second with a 69. Tallmadge’s Darin Hudak (71), Barberton’s Jaydan Morgan (72), Crookston (73) and Highland’s Cooper Hrabak (73) rounded out the top five.

Win for Firestone

Firestone opened its girls tennis season with a 4-1 win over visiting Coventry on Monday at Edgewood Tennis Courts in Akron.

The Falcons swept the singles courts with Grace Moritz, Emma Moore and Ashley Mink each securing a victory. Firestone teammates Lena Nemer and Anna Gray contributed a win at first doubles.

