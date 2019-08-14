Thunder 8, RubberDucks 1

One bad inning aided by a three-run triple lost in the lights led the RubberDucks to an Eastern League loss to the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron.

The triple came in the fifth when Isiah Gillam hit what looked like a lazy fly to right, but the ball got up over the lights, leaving Trenton Brooks helpless. By the time the inning was over, the Thunder (65-55, 27-27) had scored six runs.

That’s the kind of night it was for the Ducks (55-66, 21-31) and Sam Hentges (2-11, 5.23), who pitched much better than his line. The left-hander gave up seven runs, five earned, on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Connor Marabell went 2-for-4 for the RubberDucks and accounted for the RBI. He also had two stolen bases.

The three-game homestand wraps up at 7:05 p.m. Thursday when Ducks lefty Tanner Tully (7-9, 4.40) faces Thunder right-hander Rony Garcia (3-11, 4.60).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

