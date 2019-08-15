After his two-run homer Monday night in the Indians' 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, Franmil Reyes rounded the bases and later went to the video room. That isn't uncommon for hitters, and especially for a designated hitter with extra time on his hands.

But this time, Reyes wasn't just watching his swing or the pitch. He was also checking the video to revel in the support of his new teammates after a frustrating slump.

Reyes struggled out of the gate after being traded to Cleveland, going 4-for-36 without a home run entering this week. The Indians knew the power was there — he'd already slugged 45 home runs with the San Diego Padres in just over a full season — but they hadn't yet seen it.

He was pressing and trying to do too much, he said. Reyes noted when he first met with reporters in Cleveland that he wanted to make the people love him like they did in San Diego. But that can also go for his new teammates, not just the fans, and he hadn't yet contributed much of anything at the plate.

Finally, Monday night, Reyes belted a ball that cleared the wall in right field, and his teammates in the dugout exploded in support of their new designated hitter. Reyes caught a glimpse of it as he rounded third and when he got back to the dugout steps. It meant something extra to him, and he needed to see more.

"When I hit the homer, I went to the video room and I was trying to find a camera angle to the dugout to see the reaction of my teammates because I saw how happy [Francisco] Lindor was when he saw me hitting the homer," Reyes said. "It makes me feel good and happy, and it motivates me to keep doing the same thing and just be happy every time, no matter what."

Indians manager Terry Francona had noted that once the power arrived, it could come flooding. After his first Indians home run — which Francona said looked like it had lifted a weight off Reyes' chest — Reyes drilled a home run the next day as well.

"I was just trying to do too much and my game was too fast," Reyes said about his first 36 at-bats in Cleveland. "I knew if I got a ball, and I got the barrel on it, that's going to happen and I was just trying to make myself feel comfortable in the box. Now, I'm starting to feel very comfortable."

There were a number of adjustments Reyes had to make after being traded to the Indians. Not only was he in his first full season in the majors, which already demands adjustments, he also had to adjust to a new league of pitchers. And he had to adjust to being in a DH role on an everyday basis.

Reyes had limited experience as a DH, having done so in the minors, but he'd never exclusively been at that spot for an extended time.

Barring some significant roster changes and needs, the Indians' plan is for Reyes to remain primarily in that DH role to maximize his value, which rests solely with his bat. He's under club control through the 2024 season, and it's possible he doesn't see much time in the field depending on the Indians' roster construction.

Some hitters deal with being a DH in different ways than others, and figuring out exactly what works best for Reyes between innings is a work in progress. Keeping your body warm and in rhythm can be a challenge. Keeping your mind sharp can be another. There's also a warning against doing too much between innings.

"We just talked to him [Sunday] about it and finding a routine," said Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo. "Sometimes you can overthink your swing because you've got so much time and, when you're on defense, you're focused on defense, so you're not thinking about your swing.

"And when you're struggling, you're thinking about the swing anyway and his timing has been off a little bit."

When any hitter struggles, he might think too much about his swing. When a DH struggles, he has even more time on his hands and nothing else to think about. So finding the right balance of between-inning activities can take time and differ on a daily basis. Sometimes it's to the batting cage. Sometime it's to the weight room (getting some work in on a roll pad is common).

Sometimes it's an exercise bike. And sometimes it's to the video room.

Carlos Santana and Reyes have already talked about the finer points of being a designated hitter. Years ago, Santana sought the wisdom of former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz on how he handled the down time at DH. One of Ortiz's go-tos was the exercise bike. It isn't all about the swing; it's also the body staying warm like any other positional player.

"A lot of things can change it, depending on how my body feels and what my body needs to get loose for the game," Santana said. "I'm a guy with energy. I can't stay quiet for that long. So it's a little bit hard, but I try to figure out what is comfortable with my body."

Roster move

The Indians optioned Logan Allen to Triple-A and called up Phil Maton on Thursday.

Allen, ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Indians system and No. 97 overall by MLB Pipeline, pitched 2 1/3 innings in the Indians' 5-1 loss to the Red Sox Wednesday, giving up three hits and striking out three. He is viewed as an eventual starter, but for now is being used to provide some extra depth in the bullpen.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.