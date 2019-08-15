Thunder 6, RubberDucks 5

The fifth inning got the RubberDucks again.

Up by two runs, the Ducks (55-67, 21-32) gave up three runs, including a game-winning, two-out, two-run home run to Rashad Crawford to center field in an Eastern League loss to the Trenton Thunder on Thursday at Canal Park.

The RubberDucks knocked around Thunder pitching for six hits and five earned runs in the first two innings. After that, only Connor Marabell (twice) and Nolan Jones were able to get hits.

Tanner Tully (7-10, 4.69) gave up 10 hits in five innings. He gave up six runs, all earned, and struck out two to take the loss.

Dalbert Siri pitched a scoreless ninth for the Ducks to extend his streak of scoreless outings to nine.

The RubberDucks travel to UPMC Park for a three-game stint against Erie on Friday. Right-hander Eli Morgan (6-2, 3.42) takes the mound at 7:05 p.m. against SeaWolves left-hander Joey Wentz (1-0, 2.70).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

