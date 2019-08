On Wednesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed how wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sitting out team drills has impacted the development of their chemistry.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.