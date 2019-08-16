Several 2019 graduates of Buchtel and East high schools have finalized their college football plans.

Ten players from last season’s Buchtel team are preparing to compete in college after helping the Griffins win the City Series title and advance to the Division IV playoffs under coach Ricky Powers.

Among them is Mychael Leno, who will play at Kenyon College. Leno played quarterback and cornerback, and also handled long-snapping duties as Buchtel compiled a 6-5 overall record and a 5-0 mark in the City Series a year ago.

Powers' son, Andrew “Chase” Powers, and Zayir Keen are attending Northland Community College, and O’Rell Williams and Devon Fox are both at West Virginia Wesleyan.

The other 2019 Buchtel graduates on a college football roster are Kirkland Robins (Seton Hill), Winford Dowdy Jr. (Urbana), Marquest Jacobs (Highland Community College), Marquest Foster (Arkansas Baptist) and David Viel (Minnesota State Community & Technical College).

Nine players from last season’s East team are set to play college football after helping the Dragons (9-3, 4-1) finish second in the City Series and reach the second round of the Division III playoffs under coach Marques Hayes.

That list includes quarterback-defensive back Kyre Williams and defensive lineman Dee’Arius Reese, who are at Iowa Western Community College, and Ryan Collins, Kam’ron Mathews, Claude Williams and Robert White, who attend Cincinnati Christian University.

The other 2019 East graduates on a college football roster are Jonathan Russell and Yah’seen Franklin (Hocking Community College), and Emil Jackson (Valley Forge Military Academy and College).

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.