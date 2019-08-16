Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman will become the first inductee into the team's Hall of Fame who is not a player, manager or general manager.

The team announced Friday it will honor Brennaman in April. He said in January he'll retire after this season — his 46th with the franchise.

Plans include a series of special events in September for what officials called the "Month of Marty." He'll be the solo inductee into the Hall of Fame on April 25-26.

The hall's board of directors unanimously voted to change the organization's bylaws and allow Brennaman's induction. He says "that means volumes to me."

Brennaman was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum with the Ford C. Frick Award in 2000.

Braves sign shortstop

The Atlanta Braves signed Adeiny Hechavarria to fill a void at shortstop with Dansby Swanson still injured and Johan Camargo heading to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Hechavarria, a 30-year-old with his sixth team in three years, agreed to a one-year, prorated contract. He was in the lineup Friday and batting seventh against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Camargo is hitting .222, a 50-point drop from last year when he finished with 19 homers with 76 RBI. He lost his job as the everyday third baseman during the offseason when Josh Donaldson signed as a free agent, and the Braves grew tired of waiting for him to adjust to a utility role.

Swanson, the everyday shortstop, has missed 22 games with a right foot contusion and still has no immediate timetable for a rehab assignment, so Atlanta General Manager Alex Anthopoulos had to move quickly with Camargo out of the picture.





Cubs make moves

Addison Russell, who began the season on the suspended list, has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa for the second time this season.

In other moves, the Chicago Cubs activated right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler (pectoral inflammation) from the injured list and optioned outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and right-hander James Norwood to Iowa.

Russell, 25, was suspended for 40 games last September for violating Major League Baseball's domestic abuse policy. He was with the Cubs from May 8-July 24 this season before being sent to the minors.

In 15 games with Iowa, Russell hit .333 with four home runs and 13 RBI. He was an All-Star in 2016 when he helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908.

Padres rookie hurt

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a back injury that "most likely" will end his season, according to manager Andy Green.

Tatis, 20, a rookie-of-the-year candidate, is batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 homers and 53 RBI in 84 games.

The Padres also placed second baseman Ian Kinsler on the 10-day IL with a neck injury that also will end his season. Green said Kinsler has a herniated disc and could have surgery.