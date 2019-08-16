SeaWolves 5, RubberDucks 1

The RubberDucks avoided a shutout when Trenton Brooks homered in the ninth, but that wasn't enough as the SeaWolves cruised to victory in a weekend series opener in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Brooks' solo home run leading off the ninth was his seventh of the season.

SeaWolves starter starter Joey Wentz (2-0) combined with two relievers to scatter eight hits. Wentz allowed four singles, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven in five innings.

Ducks starter Eli Morgan (6-3) allowed three runs on six hits — two of them home runs — and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com