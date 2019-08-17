RubberDucks 3, SeaWolves 2



Alexis Pantoja hit a lead-off home run in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night to lift the RubberDucks to an Eastern League win over the SeaWolves in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The SeaWolves (71-51) got a single by Cam Gibson to start the bottom of the ninth, but Ducks reliever Jake Paulson (11-7) struck out Chase Numata. After Dalbert Siri replaced Paulson on the mound, Ducks catcher Logan Ice threw out Gibson trying to steal second.

Siri then got Cole Peterson to fly out to end the game for his 10th save.

Pantoja and Trenton Brooks had two hits apiece for the Ducks (56-68), who scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

