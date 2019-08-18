BEREA — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens won't say whether the kickers have him sweating.

"We need a guy who can put the ball between the two yellow poles," Kitchens said Sunday, a day after the team improved its preseason record to 2-0.

Incumbent Greg Joseph wasn't that guy when he failed to convert a point-after kick against Washington in the preseason opener and missed his only field goal try at Indianapolis on Saturday.

Rookie fifth-round pick Austin Seibert was outside the poles on a late 52-yard field goal try that would have taken some of the tension out of a 21-18 win at Indianapolis.

Kitchens diverted some of the attention away from Joseph when he noted that offensive lineman Willie Wright was nailed for an illegal-use-of-hands penalty that negated a 12-yard gain by D'Ernest Johnson with four seconds left in the first half.

Instead of a chip-shot field goal, the penalty backed up Joseph to the 53-yarder he missed.

"We executed well until we got that penalty," Kitchens said. "Critical errors are as important as missed field goals. But are we expected to make a 53-yard field goal? Yes, we are."

Seibert's miss from 52 would have provided a 24-18 lead with less than three minutes left in the game.

Kitchens hesitated when asked if the Browns might take a look at another kicker.

"Um ... I mean ... we have ongoing discussions about everything," he said.

Heading into the first preseason game, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer sounded confident Joseph or Seibert can be just fine when the season arrives.

"There are kickers and punters and linebackers and safeties on other teams that are going to be available when everybody cuts down to 53," Priefer said then. "Just because they went and beat the guy out does not mean that they have the job. That may sound negative, but it is not.

"I know we have the right two kickers in camp — one of them is going to win the job.

“They are both really strong. They are both really confident. They both can do a good job if they hit their end-over-end ball to cut it through the wind. They both belong in this division."

Two games have been played since he said so. One of them might need to make a kick that matters in one of the remaining practice games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

Hit somebody

Kitchens chided defensive players about missed tackles as they left the field following a Colts touchdown on Saturday.

The coach indicated "three" by raising a pinky, ring finger and middle finger while forming his thumb and index finger into an "O."

The missed tackles were not OK.

“It bothers me anytime a football player misses tackles," he said Sunday. "For us, it is always going to be about blocking and tackling. If you do not do one of those two, your success rate goes down tremendously.”

Dress rehearsal? Not

Coaches traditionally use preseason Game 3 for a prolonged assessment of their projected starters, prior to playing them a bit or not at all in Game 4.

Kitchens, who didn't play Baker Mayfield at all in preseason Game 2, is getting hard to read.

“I look at it as part of the process of getting ready for the season," he said of this week's game at Tampa Bay. "I am not sold on the ‘dress rehearsal’ thing. Go out, try to get better, and compete.

Extra points

• Austin Corbett, the first pick of the second round in last year's NFL draft, continues to be with the second string as a center. Does that mean he is out of the running to be the No. 1 right guard?

"No, he is not," Kitchens said. "We have to have somebody that snaps the ball and not leave J.C. Tretter on the field the whole game."

Players drafted as high as Corbett seldom sit out their first two seasons.

• Kitchens revealed how he is viewing players on the roster bubble coming off a game in which most of them got long playing shifts.

"If they make your 53-man team, they are going to have to play," he said. "It may not be Week 1, but they will eventually play. If they are not good enough to play and they have to play, they are going to get you beat."

• Kitchens was impressed by but not carried away with a 74-yard punt by "The Scottish Hammer," Jamie Gillan.

"It needs a little better hang time," Kitchens said. "It is incredible. OK? But if they had a guy who could catch the punt back there, you have 30 yards to run before you ever get anybody to the guy.

"If you kick a ball 75 yards and a guy runs 30 yards before anybody gets there and falls forward for another five, you are at a 40-yard net. If you kick the ball with great hang time at 45 yards, and they have to fair catch it, then that is a 45-yard net. We are better off as a team if you do the second."