NEW YORK — Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in five shutout innings, Mike Freeman had three extra-base hits and the Indians tamed the New York Yankees 8-4 Sunday for a four-game split between AL pennant contenders.

A day after manager Aaron Boone and two other Yankees were ejected for again ranting against umpires, it was a relatively quiet afternoon. Miffed by a strike three call against rookie Mike Ford, Boone merely threw his hands up and walked down the dugout steps without saying a word.

Freeman hit a three-run homer and two doubles, Oscar Mercado homered and drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor also homered for the Indians.

Clevinger (8-2), who won his seventh consecutive decision, limited the Yankees to three hits and walked two.

After giving up two singles with one out in the third inning, the righty struck out Gary Sanchez to end the threat and then retired the next six hitters he faced in his last two innings.

CC Sabathia (5-7) came off the injured list after being out with knee tendinitis, and the Indians scored four times against him in the second. Greg Allen plated the first run of the game on a grounder and then Freeman, who started at third in place of Jose Ramirez, sent a drive into the Yankees bullpen for his fourth home run and a 4-0 lead.

Sabathia lasted three innings, allowing four runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out five.

It was the Yankees veteran lefty's first start since July 27 before he was placed on the 10-day IL. Sabathia is 0-3 in his past five starts, and hasn't won a game since June 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lindor hit 21st homer off Nestor Cortes Jr. in the fourth. Mercado increased the lead 6-0 with an RBI single in the sixth and added a two-run homer, his 10th, in the eighth to make it 8-2.

The Yankees' streak of 207 consecutive games without being shut out was in danger until DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run shot in the seventh. It was his 21st.

The Yankees cut the deficit to 8-4 on run-scoring hits from LeMahieu and Aaron Judge off reliever Brad Hand in the ninth before he struck out Didi Gregorius and got Gio Urshela to fly out to end it.

Trainer's room

Indians: Right-hander Corey Kluber (right ulna fracture) made his third minor league rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Columbus. Kluber was removed from the game after a scoreless first inning in which he threw 20 pitches. There was no immediate report on why Kluber was removed from the game.