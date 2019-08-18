Colorado Rockies right-hander Scott Oberg has been treated for a blood clot in his pitching arm for the second time in his career. Manager Bud Black said Oberg had a procedure to dissolve the clot at a hospital on Saturday and remained there overnight.

The Rockies put Oberg on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Black said the 28-year-old Oberg started feeling heaviness in his arm on Saturday and alerted the training staff. They sent him to the hospital for an examination, and the clot was discovered.

Oberg has previously dealt with an axillary artery thrombosis, more commonly known as blood clots. In 2016, he had two surgeries to remove them from his right arm and shoulder. He was prescribed blood-thinning medication and missed the last six weeks of the season.



Phillies' Harper leaves game

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left the game against the San Diego Padres after the fifth inning because of dehydration on a muggy Sunday.

"I feel better now," Harper said after the 3-2 loss. "It's weird. An hour ago, I couldn't see in front of me kinda."

Manager Gabe Kapler said Harper had blurred vision and received an IV for hydration.

With a gametime temperature of 90 degrees, Harper was lifted prior to taking the field in the sixth.

Acuna pulled from game

Ronald Acuna Jr. was removed from the Atlanta Braves' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he stood at the plate admiring a long flyball that did not leave the park.

Acuna, an All-Star outfielder for the NL East leaders, was pulled before the fifth inning after failing to run out a drive off the right field wall in the third. The ball bounced off the wall for a long single.

The 21-year-old Acuna likely would have had an easy double if he had hustled from home plate.

Manager Brian Snitker followed Acuna into the tunnel for an apparent conversation during the fourth inning before Adam Duvall entered the game in left field in the fifth, with Rafael Ortega moving from left to center field.

Acuna is hitting .296 with 35 home runs and 85 RBI, and leads the NL with 29 stolen bases and 104 runs scored.

Closer Doolittle on IL

The Washington Nationals put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right knee tendinitis, a day after he gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee.

Doolittle has posted a career-worst 4.33 ERA with 28 saves. But the lefty blew his sixth save try Saturday in a 15-14, 14-inning loss.