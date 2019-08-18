SeaWolves 3, RubberDucks 2

One swing of the bat was the difference between winning and losing for the RubberDucks and starting pitcher Adam Scott on Sunday in Erie, Pa.

Outfielder Dylan Rosa hit a three-run homer off of Scott in the fifth inning to lead the Erie SeaWolves to a 3-2 Eastern League victory over the RubberDucks.

Kody Eaves and Chace Numata scored on the home run. Scott (4-4) gave up the three runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Alexis Pantoja, who was 2-for-4, and Nellie Rodriguez drove in the runs for the Ducks. Ernie Clement also had two hits for the Ducks.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

