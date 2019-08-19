In the latest special edition of the Cover 2 podcast, Nate Ulrich goes one-on-one with Browns defensive back Terrance Mitchell. Going into his second season with Cleveland, here's a few topics Mitchell talks about with Nate:

- His thoughts on how Browns training camp is progressing.

- What it's like under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and playing more zone coverage.

- His competition with rookie Greedy Williams, and if he's motivated by it.

- His hot start to the 2018 season before getting injured.

- How the defensive line — bolstered by the offseason additions of Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon — helps the secondary.

