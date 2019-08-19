BEREA — The dearth of quality free agent kickers available might be the only thing keeping the Browns from bringing in competition for struggling incumbent Greg Joseph and fifth-round draft pick Austin Seibert.

As the team tries to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2002, who will be the kicker on Sept. 8 is the most urgent question and at the moment its Achilles heel.

Yet coach Freddie Kitchens tried to snuff out the notion — at least for now — that the Browns are seeking outside help, while giving Joseph and Seibert an ultimatum to “get their act right and get the job done.”

When the issue of the dubious list of unemployed kickers was brought up, Kitchens said, “Is that a problem? I don’t know. It will be soon, I guess. I don’t know.

“We’re not trying to bring in a new kicker right now, if that’s what you’re asking. We’ve got two guys right here that can kick the ball a long way. We’re not looking to replace them right now, we’re looking to get these guys better and continue to get better. The process of evaluation and the process of judging them has not concluded yet. When it concludes, then we’ll make that decision.”

That didn’t rule out the possibility that the Browns might have their eye on someone who could be released in final cuts.

Joseph went 5-for-7 on field goal attempts in practice Monday, while Seibert was 4-of-7.

During a field goal period, Seibert missed from 37 yards and 53 yards, while Joseph hit the right upright on a 53-yarder and was wide right from 56. Both got another chance in team drills, with Joseph hitting a 44-yarder, while Seibert was wide left on a 40-yarder.

That followed up misses in Saturday’s 21-18 preseason road victory over the Colts, when Joseph was wide right from 53 yards and Seibert wide left from 52.

“I want the ball to go through and not outside those yellow poles,” Kitchens said.

There is no caveat for 50-yard attempts, Kitchens said, adding, “As long as it wasn’t short, I’m fine. I think both of them have plenty of leg. I don’t want to send the field goal team out there thinking, ‘Uh, maybe we’ll make it.’ I want to know that we’re going to make it.”

Oklahoma product Seibert might be rattled, Kitchens conceded.

“Yeah, I don’t know. He’s got to get it figured out and if I make him nervous, I plan on being at the games,” Kitchens said.

Joseph, in his second year out of Florida Atlantic, hit 14 of 17 field goals last season, but missed four extra points. The Browns lost four games by three points or less, with Joseph on the team for three of those after being signed going into Week 3.

The Browns visit Tampa Bay for a Friday night game and this could be a do-or-die week for Joseph and Seibert.

“Hopefully they’ve been treating it like that,” Kitchens said. “Everybody’s fighting for a job right now.”

There has not been a common thread in the kickers’ misses, Kitchens said. Special teams coach Mike Priefer said earlier in training camp that they had spent the off-season correcting flaws in Joseph’s approach to the ball.

“It goes down to technique and having the confidence to go do it,” Kitchens said. “But sometimes to get that confidence you’ve got to do it correctly, you’ve got to do it with success. And I can’t kick it for them.”

