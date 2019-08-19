Senators 7, RubberDucks 4



If the RubberDucks get through the fifth inning at Canal Park, they’ll be fine.

A missed double play that would have gotten Sam Hentges out of the inning without a run turned into a five-run rally for the Harrisburg Senators in an Eastern League win Monday night over the RubberDucks. This season, the Ducks (22-35, 56-70) have been outscored 98-64 in the fifth.

Hentges (2-12, 5.49) gave up six runs, all earned, on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Trenton Brooks went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

In his first appearance since being diagnosed with leukemia, Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco struck out one, walked one and didn't allow a hit in one inning.

The Indians will rehab quite a bit this week with the Ducks. Bradley Zimmer is scheduled to be in Akron on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Dan Otero and Jefry Rodriguez will pitch Tuesday, and Carrasco should be back on the hill Thursday.

Game 2 of the series begins at at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday when left-hander Tanner Tully (7-10, 4.69) faces Senators right-hander Kyle McGowin (0-1, 3.05).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

