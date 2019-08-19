In his last three games, Cleveland Indians closer Brad Hand has allowed five runs and eight hits in three innings. As the Indians continue to push for the playoffs, is it time to be concerned about Hand's effectiveness?

We talk about it on this week's Leading Off with Ryan Lewis podcast. Before we get to Hand, we cover these topics:

- The Indians are coming off their toughest stretch of games this season, winning a series against the Twins, losing a series to the Red Sox and splitting a series with the Yankees. Ryan gives his thoughts on how the team played over the stretch and what we learned about the team, especially when it was without Yasiel Puig in the middle of the batting order.

- Corey Kluber suffered a setback in his latest rehab start, exiting the game after an inning due to an abdominal strain. What does this mean for his comeback? And if Kluber does return to the Indians this season, which starter is at risk of losing his spot in the rotation?

- Carlos Carrasco is also starting to work his way back. We explain that while it's a great story, be hesitant with your expectations for the starter.

- More with Hand: We wondered, do the scars of Indians closers past taint the public opinion of Hand?

- Ryan explains the pitch that Hand has faltered on, and what could be the cause of his recent struggles.

On mobile and don't see a podcast player above? Find a direct link to the show here. You can also subscribe on Google Podcasts here and find us on Spotify here.