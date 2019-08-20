Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield criticized the Giants’ decision to draft quarterback Daniel Jones of Duke sixth overall and said his apology for planting an Oklahoma flag in the Ohio State turf was forced in a story posted Tuesday on GQ.com.

Mayfield's remarks on the 2019 draft in an article by Clay Skipper headlined “Baker Mayfield is Feeling Dangerous" immediately prompted heated discussion on Cleveland sports talk radio.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said during the GQ interview after he caught a segment on Jones showing on “SportsCenter” in a nearby booth. “Blows my mind.”

Jones went 17-19 at Duke, while Mayfield posted a 39-9 college record at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, walking on at both schools.

Mayfield’s criticism of Jones and Giants GM Dave Gettleman could be another attempt by Mayfield to endear himself to receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whom the Browns acquired in a March trade from the Giants.

When asked by Skipper about NFL scouts’ inability to predict what makes a good quarterback, Mayfield said, “Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”

One of Mayfield’s signature victories came Sept. 9, 2017 at Ohio Stadium, when the No. 5 Sooners defeated No. 2 Ohio State 31-16. Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns in handing OSU its worst home loss since 1999.

Afterward, Mayfield tried to plant an O.U. flag in the Block O at midfield, but it toppled over because of the artificial turf.

“A lot of things I do are orchestrated, but things like [that], in the moment, emotionally, I'm just being me,” Mayfield told GQ. “I worked so hard to beat them after they beat us at home the year before that I was so excited and overcome with emotion that one thing led to another. But a lot of Ohio people didn't like me after that one.”

No. 3 Ohio State had defeated No. 14 Oklahoma and Mayfield 45-24 in Norman on Sept. 17, 2016.

Mayfield told GQ that the “higher-ups” at Oklahoma told him he needed to apologize, and Mayfield said his reaction was “jaw-dropping.”

Told by university officials that his display was not what the program was about, Mayfield got worked up when he discussed it with Skipper.

“Actually we won. That's what we're about,” Mayfield told GQ. “I had done so much and worked so hard to play for that school, I was just kinda … almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize.”

Asked how heartfelt his apology was on a scale of 1 to 10, Mayfield responded, “Zero. Zero. Absolutely not. … Which might hurt some Ohio fans' feelings. But I think we're all good now.”

