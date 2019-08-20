Noteworthy scenes from Tuesday's Browns training camp practice.

- It was fingertips day for Baker Mayfield and his minions.

WR Damion Ratley, trying to work his way back to relevance after missing most of camp with an injury, failed to make a fingertip grab.

WR Jaelen Strong lost his balance as he planted after making a fingertip catch.

WR Rashard Higgins was covered by Terrance Mitchell over the middle but had a chance to make a fingertip catch, reaching down. Higgins couldn't secure the ball.

RB Nick Chubb was open near the left corner of the end zone when a Mayfield dart went through his fingers.

Mayfield's body language suggested he expects these passes to be caught. He uses a fingertip-level throw to keep the ball away from defenders.

The throw to Higgins was quite a fastball, making a loud sound as it caromed off his fingertips. That one drew oohs all the way to the top row of the grandstand.

- Recently acquired TE Rico Gathers is listed at 6-foot-6, 281 pounds on the camp roster.

He was listed at 6-8, 280 when he averaged more than 11 rebounds a game for a Baylor basketball team that reached the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Either way, he struck everyone who watched him lumbering down the left sideline after a catch as one of the largest pass catchers ever to come through these parts.

- Jarvis Landry put the move of the month on Donnie Lewis. The Pro Bowl wideout wound up open by 5 yards before he turned with a pass from Mayfield and scored. The rookie cornerback was two counties away as he began muttering to himself.

- An offensive line expert watching Tuesday's practice was watching Austin Corbett play scout-team center when he opined, "He isn't ready to be J.C. (Tretter) yet." Tretter is the starting center.

- Damarious Randall intercepted David Blough in the back of the end zone while the defense was practicing for plays expected to be run by Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Based on how the Browns were practicing, they are expecting Bucs TE O.J. Howard to be targeted more than once.

Howard has given Tampa Bay 60 catches for 997 yards since arriving as a No. 19 overall pick in 2017. Browns TE David Njoku, the 29th pick of the '17 draft, has 88 catches for 1,025 yards so far.

- The general manager and the quarterback are still buddy boys. At the end of a long scramble, Mayfield veered toward John Dorsey and said something that left a grin on the GM's face.

- Drew Stanton doesn't get as much air under his deep balls as Baker Mayfield, as evidenced by a low-trajectory bomb to Derrick Willies that was tipped away by defensive back Lenzy Pipkins.

But then, Mayfield is a recent No. 1 pick who is feeling his oats. Stanton is a former No. 43 overall pick who turned 35 in May.

- Joe Schobert hasn't played much in the preseason games (eight snaps at Indianapolis), but he looked crisp in reading a Mayfield pass over the middle and nearly intercepting it Tuesday.

