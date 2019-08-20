Dorsey-style tough guy James Campen worked magic with Super Bowl line, likes his Cleveland line, loves the options his center provides.

BEREA James Campen is a Dorsey-style tough guy who walks with the confidence that has come to pervade the Browns.

Can the 55-year-old warhorse cobble together a playoff-calber offensive line? Will the team be OK at right guard?

His body language as to both questions comes off as, "You even have to ask?"

Campen and John Dorsey go way back. Campen was a Green Bay guard when the Packers came to Cleveland to face Bill Belichick's Browns in 1992; Dorsey was the Packers' lead scout. Later, Campen was a Packers offensive line coach for nine years of Dorsey's run as a Green Bay personnel man.

They were together for the 2010 season, when Campen assembled a line that helped beat Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens explained what Campen brings to Cleveland:

"He is a tough-minded individual. Very detail oriented ... very technique aware and savvy. He thinks it all starts and stops with technique, and I do, too. That is what makes us go together pretty well.

"What I liked that he did in Green Bay was he made average players a little better, and good players Pro Bowlers."

Campen's Super Bowl starters against the Steelers included 11th-year pro Chad Clifton at left tackle, rookie No. 23 overall pick Bryan Bulaga at right tackle, seventh-year pro Scott Wells at center and fifth-year pro Daryn Colledge at left guard. The biggest question mark going into the season was at right guard, where a third-year guy (Josh Sitton) who had been a Round 4 draft pick was on the hot seat.

Sitton not only held up well in the Super Bowl; he was named league offensive lineman of the year by the NFL Alumni Association.

Campen became available after Mike McCarthy lost the Packers' head coaching job last year. The Browns gave him a title (associate head coach) in addition to putting him in charge of the O-line.

As in 2010, he needs to solidify right guard.

It appears the opening-day starter will be Eric Kush, who was a Round 6 by Kansas City in 2013, the year Dorsey became the Chiefs' GM.

"Eric's done a fine job," Campen said. "He's competed very well. He's a strong, powerful guy."

Kush's seven starts for the 2018 Bears included games in which they scored 31 points against New England and 48 against Tampa Bay.

Austin Corbett, the first pick of the 2019 draft's second round, has played marathon shifts at center in the two preseason games. He is not a threat to take the job from JC Tretter, who spent four years with Campen as his position coach in Green Bay.

Campen genuinely respects Tretter, who is signed only through this season.

"He's just a leader," Campen said. "No. 1, he's a good person. He works hard. He's very studious. He knows where everyone is supposed to go.

"He does a lot of good things we're going to take advantage of this year, no question."

Where does that leave Corbett? Has he played better at center than when he was listed as the No. 1 right guard?

"I wouldn't say that," Campen said. "He has a lot of potential (at center). We're rotating him. He's improved. He's gotten a heck of a lot of snaps at center. That will bode well him for him and for us."

Campen sees training camp as prime to groom potential replacements as injury or performance issues crop up.

"If you don't get people in and see them at training camp, it'll bite you right in the tail," he said.

Campen's anchor man is Joel Bitonio, a sixth-year Brown enjoying a strong career. Campen shared a quick overview of the two other starters.

- On Chris Hubbard who spent four years in Pittsburgh before becoming the Browns' right tackle in 2018: "He's a true pro. It's been a pleasure coaching this kid. He tries to do everything you ask. He's a leader by example."

- On left tackle Greg Robinson, the second overall pick of the 2014 draft: "We've got to get him to the first game and let 'er rip. He is a supremely talented kid. He has to believe in himself and absorb everything. It'll be fun to watch."

The Super Bowl was fun to coach. Of course, it was possible to win largely because Campen's line was blocking for Aaron Rodgers.

No one is putting Mayfield in Rodgers' league yet, but Campen clearly likes the former No. 1 overall pick. He acknowledges Mayfield's improvisational skills, but adds:

"We don't want him escaping. We want to stay in front of him. The kid has a quick release, a good cadence. He's smart. It all works together."

Reach Steve at 330-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On twitter: @adoerschukREP