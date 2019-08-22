A capsule look at various aspects of Friday's Browns-Buccaneers game.

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. Friday

VENUE: Raymond James Stadium

TV: WEWS, Channel 5, Jay Crawford, Tim Couch, Bernie Kosar, Dustin Fox

BUCS IN 2018: A 5-11 finish got head coach Dirk Koetter fired at the end of his third season. One of the wins was 26-23 in overtime against the Browns. The Bucs faced a third-and-29 at the Cleveland 45 at the two-minute warning and opted to let Chandler Catanzaro try a 59-yard field goal. He made it to end the game. Baker Mayfield's record as a starting QB dropped to 1-3 amid a losing streak that got Hue Jackson fired.

AUGUST SCOREBOARD: Bucs lost at Pittsburgh, 30-28, beat Miami, 21-18. Browns beat Washington 30-10, won at Indianapolis, 21-19

HEADSET: Bruce Arians was the Browns' offensive coordinator when they reached the 2002 playoffs. Butch Davis fired him after the 2003 season. Arians, who will turn 67 Oct. 3, is 49-30-1 as a head coach. Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens coached offense for Arians with the Cardinals from 2013-17. Their 2015 team went 13-3. Todd Bowles, who was on the Browns' staff with Arians from 2001-03, is Arians' defensive coordinator after a four-year run as Jets head coach. New Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken was Tampa Bay's OC last year, when the Bucs finished behind only the Chiefs and Rams in yards per game.

QB vs. QB: The Browns play their second straight game against a team whose quarterback was a No. 1 overall pick. Neither Andrew Luck nor Baker Mayfield played at Indianapolis. Both Jameis Winston and Mayfield are in for extensive shifts at Tampa Bay. Winston (2013, Florida State) and Mayfield (2017, Oklahoma) were Heisman Trophy winners. Winston was 3-6 as a starter in 2018 and is 21-33 since arriving in 2015. His best passer rating was 92.2 in 2017. Mayfield was at 93.7 as a rookie. Blaine Gabbert is Winston's top backup.

BIG BUCS: The Bucs are counting on 6-foot-5 wideout Mike Evans, who was Johnny Manziel's favorite target when he racked up 1,394 yards (20.2 per catch) at Texas A&M in 2013. He topped 1,500 yards as a fifth-year Buc but isn't expected to be available Friday. Six-foot-6 tight end O.J. Howard, who lost time to a foot injury in 2018, was the first tight end drafted in 2017, 10 spots ahead of David Njoku. No. 3 Bucs QB Ryan Griffin has had a great camp, establishing a bond with 6-5 rookie tight end Tanner Hudson.

ROOKIE WATCH: Bucs linebacker Devin White, the fifth overall pick in the draft, has played in both preseason games. Tampa Bay's Sean Bunting (No. 39 overall, Central Michigan) and Cleveland's Greedy Williams (No. 46, LSU) were part of a second-round run on defensive backs. Wideout Scott Miller, a bright spot in Bowling Green's 3-9 season in 2018 (1,148 receiving yards), was the Bucs' sixth-round pick.

ON THE RUN: Under Monken, the Bucs relied heavily on the pass. The top two ball carriers were Peyton Barber, undrafted out of Auburn in 2016 (871 yards), and the quarterback, Winston (281).

FOOTNOTE: Both teams spent uncommonly high draft picks on kickers. In preseason game 2, Matt Gay (No. 140 overall) gave the Bucs a game-winning 48-yard field with six seconds remaining against Miami. Austin Seibert (No. 170 overall) missed a 53-yard try late in the Browns' game at Indianapolis. They were the only two kickers drafted.

NEXT: The Browns close the preseason at home against the Lions Thursday. The roster must be cut to 53 by next Saturday.

