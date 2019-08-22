GIRLS SOCCER

St. Vincent-St. Mary 2, Firestone 1

St. Vincent-St. Mary built a 2-0 lead and held on to beat host Firestone at the Copley Road Soccer Complex on Thursday. Dyllan Metcalf scored on a pass in the middle by Kiara Brady to give the Fighting Irish a 1-0 first-half lead, and Dom Wright added a second-half goal to make it 2-0.

Keeper Abby May recorded seven saves for the Irish (2-1).

Norton 7, Canton McKinley 0

The Panthers won their season opener in Canton with seven different players finding the net. Jillian Thomas and Grace Joyce each had saves in goal for Norton to preserve the shutout.

BOYS GOLF

Tallmadge 164, Ellet 190

Junior Darin Hudak tied a Tallmadge school record with a 3-under 32 at Brookledge Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls as the Blue Devils notched their first dual win of the season. Hudak matched Danny Mosholder's 32 at Maplecrest in 1999.



GIRLS GOLF

St. Vincent-St. Mary 176, CVCA 216

Julia Hofacker carded a 40 at Mud Run to lead the Fighting Irish (5-1) over the Royals.

TENNIS

Norton 5, Ravenna 0

Darun Wongkaew won in three sets at No. 3 singles over Ravenna's Emily Peters to help the Panthers to a Portage Trail Conference Metro Division win.

Revere 5, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0

Revere swept St. Vincent-St. Mary at Springside Raquet and Fitness Club in the first round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches team tournament. Revere's No. 1 doubles team of Jenny Fan and Katie Kinder prevailed in a third-set tiebreaker.

The Minutemen (4-2) advanced to face Hawken School in the next round.

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 1, Stow 1

Garrett Hattery scored off an assist by Micah Allen in the 76th minute to give the Polar Bears a tie with the Bulldogs. Bryce Danus put Stow up 1-0 with an unassisted score 14 minutes into the match. Chris Miller had six saves for Stow (1-0-1).