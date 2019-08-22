RubberDucks 5, Flying Squirrels 4 (10)



Carlos Carrasco looked solid once again in a rehab appearance with the RubberDucks.

It came Thursday in a 5-4 victory in 10 innings over the Richmond Flying Squirrels as the right-hander continued to beat the odds in another strong performance at Canal Park. The Ducks won on Alexis Pantoja's two-out single to left that scored Trenton Brooks from third base.

Diagnosed with leukemia in June, Carrasco’s second appearance with the Ducks was even better than his first.

He went 1 2/3 innings and struck out four. Carrasco didn’t allow a hit or a run. In two appearances with the Ducks, he has pitched 2 2/3 innings and hasn’t allowed a hit, walking one and striking out five.

“I just want to work through everything and get my body ready to go to the big leagues,” Carrasco said after his outing. “Everything I did in these two games right here is what I’ve been looking for.”

Against Flying Squirrels, he threw 17 strikes in 25 pitches.

Game 2 of the four-game series begins at 7:05 p.m. Friday when left-hander Adam Scott (4-4, 3.63) faces Flying Squirrels right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (8-4, 4.07).

— Brad Bournival, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent

