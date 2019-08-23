Twenty-nine 2019 Stow graduates will be competing in college athletics this year.

Among those graduates are five football players who are ready for the next level: Adrian Woliver at the University of Toledo, Bryce Sheppert at Notre Dame College, JR Atkinson at Wheeling Jesuit, Michael Young at Urbana and Brian Cartwright at Charleston in West Virginia.

Four of the graduates are headed to Kent State to continue their careers on a men’s team: Evan Bainbridge in basketball, Patrick Bunnell in cross country and Jason Anzaldi and Kyle Sommer in track and field.

Lizzy Stefanov is in New Orleans to play on the Tulane women’s volleyball team and Alexandria Petit is in Pittsburgh to compete on the Point Park women’s basketball team.

“We are excited that each student-athlete will be utilizing their training and experience in high school athletics to continue their academic and athletic careers at the intercollegiate level,” Bulldogs athletic director Cyle Feldman said. “We are excited that each has an opportunity to represent their family, their community and Stow-Munroe Falls High School at the next level.”

Six players off Stow’s baseball team have also finalized their college plans: Bryce Kinney (Hiram), Kyle DiGiammarino (University of Northwest Ohio), Zackery Meyerson (Point Park), Colin Harris (Mount Union), Joseph Toth (Adrian) and Joseph Bystricky (Muskingum).

The other 2019 Stow graduates slated to compete in a college men’s sport are Kyle Buzaki (Walsh, golf), Nathan Kolke (Walsh, soccer), Corey Hunt (John Carroll, soccer) and Logan Spath (Bluffton, soccer).

Stow twins sisters Hayley Roberts and Taylor Roberts are both attending Ursuline College and will continue to be bowling teammates.

The other 2019 Stow graduates slated to compete in a women’s sport in college are Macie Bell (West Liberty, softball), Madison Gash (Ashland, lacrosse), Amber Patterson (Findlay, lacrosse), Katie Goodenow (Mercuhurst, field hockey), Emma Hurguy (Wittenberg, field hockey) and Tatum Bradley (Slippery Rock, soccer).

Revere tops St. Edward

Revere topped Lakewood St. Edward 2-0 on Wednesday to begin its boys soccer season.

Tommy Buser and Michael Novosel scored the goals for the Minutemen.

Top Dogs

Stow opened its girls soccer season with a 2-0 win over Highland on Aug. 16 and followed that with a 4-3 win over Kent Roosevelt on Wednesday.

Jane Freeman and Nina Rorabaugh each netted a goal against Highland, and Stow erased a 3-1 halftime deficit to top Kent. McKenzie Klingensmith scored two goals and Madi Marino and Sadie Lenc each contributed one goal for the Bulldogs. Kassidy Fischer scored three goals for the Rough Riders.

More girls soccer

• Twinsburg opened its season with a 2-1 win over Solon on Aug. 17 and then posted a 2-1 win over Aurora on Wednesday. Kaela Turle and Emily Patrzyk scored goals against the Comets, and Allison King and Gillian Voltz scored goals against the Greenmen.

• Walsh Jesuit beat Nordonia 2-0 on Aug. 17 and Solon 3-0 on Wednesday to start its season. Aubrey Rea and Morgan Pentz scored goals against the Knights. Natalie Shimmel, Kathryn Ramicone and Pentz each netted a goal against Solon.

• Miriam Szijarto scored three goals on Wednesday to lead Archbishop Hoban to a 6-1 win over Perry in the season opener for the Knights.

