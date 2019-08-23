CLEVELAND — As if they possessed a memory-erasing neuralyzer, the Indians almost acted as "Men in Black" Friday night at Progressive Field, forgetting about the frustrating end to their recent road trip and downing the Kansas City Royals 4-1.

Players' Weekend, Major League Baseball's marketing push to allow players some creative freedom, has teams draped in either all black or all white, with players allowed to customize the back of their jerseys. And in all-black uniforms that just about matched the suits worn by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in the 1997 blockbuster, Cleveland's Men in Black cruised.

Zach Plesac added yet another quality start to his strong rookie resume, blanking the Royals (45-84) through 5 2/3 innings until his final pitch of the day. He also walked two and struck out five, lowering his ERA to 3.40.

With two outs in the sixth and a runner on, Hunter Dozier lined a ball to the gap in right-center. Indians center field Oscar Mercado chased after it with an all-out dive but was a split-second too late. Instead of an inning-ending, highlight reel grab, Dozier ended up on third with an RBI triple.

It was only blemish on a strong night for Plesac, who pitched with the lead for most of the game.

The Indians (75-54) jumped on Royals starter Jakob Junis in the second inning and never looked back. Jason Kipnis opened the inning with a single and Franmil Reyes followed with a double off the center-field wall. Kipnis couldn't come around to score, as he had to wait to make sure the ball wasn't caught, but he was able to jog home along with Reyes a few pitchers later on Tyler Naquin's two-run single to right field that gave the Indians the lead.

Two batters later, Francisco Lindor doubled the Indians' advantage with a two-run home run to right-center field. Junis attacked Lindor with three consecutive fastballs up and in. The first two were fouled off. The third was belted over the wall for his 22nd home run of the season, giving the Indians a 4-0 lead.

Brad Hand (30 saves) entered in the ninth having blown three consecutive save chances but converted this one. After a leadoff single by Alex Gordon, Hand induced a 4-6-3 double play and a groundout to finish the game.

