RubberDucks 4, Flying Squirrels 3 (10)



The RubberDucks aren’t happy with playing nine innings anymore

For the third consecutive night, the Ducks played extras innings, and for the second consecutive night they walked off winners in 10 innings.

It was also the sixth time in the last seven games the Flying Squirrels have played extra innings.

With Nolan Jones starting the 10th inning on second, Trenton Brooks tattooed his 20th double of the season, sending a shot to the deepest part of the park in center field.

Argenis Angulo (3-2, 2.18) picked up the win, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in two innings.

Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer went 1-for-4 with a home run in his third rehab appearance with the Ducks.

Game 3 of the four-game series begins at 7:05 p.m. Saturday when left-hander Sam Hentges (2-12, 5.49) faces Flying Squirrels right-hander Ryan Halstead (2-5, 3.52).

— Brad Bournival, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent

