If one area of the University of Akron football team’s positional cupboard is full, it’s wide receiver.

There’s little doubt the previous coaching staff recruited well and left talent for new coach Tom Arth and his staff.

“We have a very talented receiving room and I'm blessed to have that,” presumed starting quarterback Kato Nelson said after practice Friday. “We have a lot of guys who can really make a difference in games.”

That depth has taken a hit in fall camp with Jonah Morris, an Archbishop Hoban graduate, undergoing season-ending surgery for an undisclosed injury and promising Central Michigan transfer Julian King and veteran Timothy Scippio both dealing with bumps and bruises. Arth, however, said he is optimistic.

“As we start getting our guys back, we definitely feel that's an area that's a weapon for us,” he said.

Arth is not the only one to express such sentiments, as Zips receivers said they are looking forward to the possibilities before them.

“I feel like we're the playmakers of the team,” junior receiver Nate Stewart said.

Stewart, who possesses the size (6-2, 205 pounds) to be a threat in multiple situations, understands what it means to be counted on.

“Everybody looks to us to make the plays,” he said. “If we're having a good day, then the offense is generally having a good day.”

Dustin Burkhart (6-0, 180) sat out much of last season with an injury, but Arth said he has had an impressive camp.

“As for depth, we have a lot of playmakers who can come in and keep fresh legs and run and make plays,” Burkhart said.

They praise the pro-style offense Arth and his staff installed over the past eight months, which is another factor contributing to their optimism.

“Me, personally, I think there's more thinking on the field,” Stewart (22 catches, 280 yards, one TD in 2018) said. “You can use your brain a little bit more and put yourself in positions to make plays, and at the end of the day that's what the goal is — to find a way to make plays on the field.”

As a group, the receivers consider that element a positive aspect of the offense. It allows them to make adjustments and adapt to given game situations depending upon the moment.

Nelson, too, has said he’s enjoying learning and playing in Arth's offense because it allows him more freedom to operate.

“He gets to run the whole thing,” said Andre Williams, UA's leading receiver (46 catches, 649 yards, six TDs) last season, said of Nelson. “I think the quarterback being able to call out of the plays, that's going to help a lot.”

Nelson didn’t have the green light to change the play at the line of scrimmage in past seasons, and Williams said he sees that shift in philosophy as being beneficial.

“It gives the receivers a lot of leeway,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to make a play and [adjust] to what we see on the field.”

Odd as it may seem, the receivers expressed a preference for the new offense over the spread, which typically features more of them on the field. Arth's offense uses motion and different looks to keep defenses off balance, and Burkhart said he especially likes the fact he’s being moved all over the field.

“With this offense being more personnel-driven,” he said, “it gives us the best opportunity to make as many plays as we can all across the field.”

But there is another fundamental reason for the players' preference for the new system.

“I feel this offense has more of a running attack to it,” Stewart said. “It opens up the passing game a lot — being a balanced team opens up the passing game a lot.”

