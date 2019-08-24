"Experience!"



After losing some big classes and suffering at times through a 6-11 season last year, Garfield coach Aaron Gilbert is thrilled to have droves of players coming back.



"After last year's season of learning and struggles, this season will be marked by players with multiple years of experience at various positions," Gilbert said.



Especially up top, where Grace Mills was first team All-PTC County last season after scoring 10 goals and Cassie Finney made first team after notching five goals and four assists in just eight games.



Also in the midfield, where Sarah Bittence was second team all-conference in 2018, and in back, where Hannah Bittence was first team and Sydney Woolard was honorable mention All-County.



They’ll rely on that experience — especially early as Garfield starts tough with County champ Southeast, Newton Falls and County runner-up Crestwood.



COACHING STAFF



Head Coach: Aaron Gilbert



History: 4th year (4th at Garfield, 3rd coaching the girls)



Record: 19-28-4 (12-20-3 leading the Garfield girls)



Assistants: Russell Thornton, Kelliann Collins



TEAM



2018 Record: 6-11 (5-5 PTC County)



2018 Postseason: No. 6 seed in Division III Warren District, fell in first round to No. 11 Badger



Returning Letterwinners (12): Olivia McCullough, Samantha Miller, Caitlin Lutz, Sydney Woolard, Sarah Bittence, Cassie Finney, Grace Mills, Annabelle Moore, Sarah Glenn, Emma Thornton, Laney Maschek, Hannah Bittence



Letterwinners Lost (4): Madison Neer, Olivia Brann, Amanda Fisher, Sarah Miller



BY POSITION



(all quotes are from coach Aaron Gilbert)



Forwards: The "forward position will be filled with experienced, athletic players that are capable of scoring in many different ways," starting with junior Grace Mills. Fellow first team All-County honoree Cassie Finney "will make a huge impact again this season." Annabelle Moore and Laney Maschek "provide speed at the forward spot that makes things difficult on many defenders," while Lilia Hornbeck, Isabella Caldro and Sarah Glenn "add more depth to the position."



Midfielders: The midfield "will also be filled with experience and technical players," including second team all-conference honoree Sarah Bittence, who had four goals last year. Caitlin Lutz and Olivia McCullough will join Bittence to "provide a solid foundation of interchangeable roles in the midfield." Ella Brann, Sydney Seaman and Alison McHenry will add further depth.



Defenders: The G-Men are probably "most experienced" in back, knowing "their positions well even with a slight change to formation." The Garfield defense will be led by All-County honorees Hannah Bittence (first team) and Sydney Woolard (honorable mention). Samantha Miller and Emma Thornton "will add strength to a solid back four," while newcomer Nora Trent "will get solid playing time."



Goalie: Newcomer Elaine Bissell "brings experience to the position," while Sommer Bourne, in her first year playing soccer, "has proven to be a quick learner and will provide some much needed depth to the goalie position."