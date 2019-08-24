CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

GREEN BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

(At Boettler Park, Green)

Team Results: 1. Green 37; 2. Boardman 50; 3. Wadsworth 64; 4. Wooster 75; 5. Kent Roosevelt 146.

Individual Results: 1. Dunham (Green) 16:17.0; 2. Bero (Boardman); 3. Dunlap (Wooster); 4. Delmoro (Wadsworth); 5. T. Papas (Green): 6. Wiggins (Green); 7. Arny (Green); 8. Kaluza-Hauen (Wadsworth); 9. S. Papas (Green); 10. Bialek (Green); 10.

GLENOAK GOLDEN EAGLE INVITATIONAL

(At GlenOak High School, Plain Twp.)

Division I

Team Results: 1. Hudson 31; 2. Mentor 76; 3. Jackson 113; 4. Cle. St. Ignatius 139; 5. GlenOak 140; 6. Brunswick 145; 7. Cle. St. Ignatius 'B' 174; 8. Stow 198; 9. Highland 229; 10. Firestone 294; 11. Hudson 'B' 301' 12. Mentor 'B' 334; 13. Cle. St. Ignatius 'B' 389; 14. Dover 434.

Individual Results: 1. Casey (Hudson) 16:13.77; 2. Root (Hudson); 3. Kozlowski (Mentor); 4. Rice (GlenOak); 5. Goldslager (Hudson); 6. Zuckett (Jackson); 7. Uber (Brunswick); 8. Peets (Firestone); 9. Floyd (GlenOak); 10. McAdams (Highland).

Division II-III

Team Results: 1. St. Vincent-St.May 19; 2. Tallmadge 67; 3. Rootstown 86; 4. Parma Padua 89; 5. Northwest 135; 6. Manchester 146; 7. Norton 182.

Individual Results: 1. Epps (STVM) 16:41.66; 2. Powers (STVM); 3. McSteen (STVM); 4. Naiman (Tallmadge); 5. Steel (STVM); 6. Zimerla (Padua); 7. Ansley (Tallmadge); 8. Deitrick (STVM); 9. Piscitani (Rootstown); 10. Rybka (STVM).

SALEM EARLY BIRD INVITATIONAL

(At Waterworth Memorial Park, Salem)

Team Results: 1. Louisville 34; 2. Salem 82; 3. Canton Central Catholic 89; 4. Austintown Fitch 99; 5. Coventry; 6. Marlington 204; 7. Alliance 221; Perry (Lake Co.) 233; 9. Mogadore 3242; 10. West Branch 244; Hanoverton United 252; 12. East Liverpool 273; 13. Lisbon Beaver 300.

Individual Results: 1. Hunter Christopher (Salem) 16:10.1; 2. Graham (Marlington); 3. Hendricks (Louisville); 4. C. Christopher (Salem); 5. Ison (Louisville); 6. Ganser (Louisville); 7. Adams (Louisville); 8. Schaetzle (CCC); 9. Smutny (Fitch); 10. Cedarbloom (WB).

BILLY GOAT CHALLENGE

(At Woodland Park, McDonald)

Team Results: 1. Woodridge 24; 2. McDonald 48; 3. Chardon 108; 4. Maplewood 151; 5. Crestwood 200; 6. Cortland Lakeview 205; 7. Canfield 205; 8. Jefferson Area 215; 9. East Palestine 252; 10. Streetsboro 255; 11. Girard 261; 12. Garrettsville 263; 13. Mineral Ridge 280.

Individual Results: 1. Champa (Woodridge) 16:55.1; 2. Elkurd (Woodridge); 3. Rupe (McDonald); 4. Dutt (Woodridge); 5. Domitrovich (McDonald); 6. Danison (Chardon); 7. Akins (CVCA); 8. Symbolik (McDonald); 9. Dutt (Woodridge); 10. Blair (Woodridge).

GIRLS

GREEN BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

(At Boettler Park, Green)

Team Results: 1. Green 27; 2. Wadsworth 34; 3. Wooster 77; 4. Kent Roosevelt 122; 5. Canton McKinley 125.

Individual Results: 1. Nicholas (Wadsworth) 19:26; 2. Gang (Green); 3. Anenson (Green); 4. Sims (Green); 5. Murphy (Wadsworth); 6. Hall (Green); 7. Smith (McK); 8. Galek (Wadsworth); 9. Kidd (Wadsworth); 10. Mera (Wooster).

GLENOAK GOLDEN EAGLE INVITATIONAL

(At GlenOak High School, Plain Twp.)

Division I

Team Results: 1. Jackson 30; 2. Mentor 62; 3. Hudson 66; 4. Highland 99; 5. Stow 149; 6. Brunswick 164; 7. Dover 193; 8. GlenOak 215; 9. Hudson 'B' 229; 10 Firestone 263.

Individual Results: 1. Istnick (Jackson) 18:36.9; 2. Dennison (Mentor); 3. Hartnett (Jackson); 4. Zagst (Jackson); 5. Gallagher (Hudson); 6. Ramos (Mentor); 7. Bailey (Jackson); 8. Cassiday (Stow); 9. Weldon (Hudson); 10. Yocum (Mentor).

Division II-III

Team Results: 1. St. Vincent-St. Mary 27; 2. Tallmadge 45; 3. Rootstown 101; 4. Northwest 108; 5. Parma Padua 131; 6. Manchester 167; 7. Norton 184.

Individual Results: 1. Hagey (STVM) 18:52.74; 2. Loveless (Tallmadge); 3. Edge (Tallmadge); 4. McCarthy (Manchester); 5. Saum (STVM); 6. Tobin (STVM); 7. Porchowsky (STVM); 8. Kindbom (STVM); 9. Moll (STVM); 10. Bame (STVM).

SALEM EARLY BIRD INVITATIONAL

(At Waterworth Memorial Park, Salem)

Team Results: 1. Louisville 68; 2. Perry (Lake Co.) 86; 3. Canton Central Catholic 112; 4. Salem 1174; Perry 121; 6. Boardman 122; 7. Marlington 136; 8. Austintown Fitch 202; 9. Hanoverton United 273; 10. West Branch 300; 11. Lisbon Beaver 313; 12. Coventry 332; 13. East Liverpool 356.

Individual Results: 1. Hall (Salem) 19:26.7; 2. Graham (Marlington); 3. Murphy (Mogadore); 4. Yeager (Fitch); 5. Kiko (Louisville); 6. Lynch (LC Perry); 7. Groff (Perry); 8. Turkovich (Beaver); 9. Gibson (Louisville); 10. Boyce (Marlington).

BILLY GOAT CHALLENGE

(At Woodland Park, McDonald)

Team Results: 1. Warren Howland 40; 2. Woodridge 59; 3. Canfield 93; 4. Cortland Lakeview 119; 5. McDonald 144; 6. CVCA 180; 7. East Palestine 233; 8. Jefferson Area 236; 9. Mineral Ridge 239; 10. Crestwood 249; 11. Streetsboro 282; 12. Garrettsville 299; 13. Girard 377; 14. Warren Champion; 15. Leavittsburg LaBrea 425; 16. Middlefield Cardinal 491.

Individual Results: 1. Guerra (McDonald) 20:02.2; 2. Simmons (Crestwood); 3. Best (Woodridge); 4. O'Brien (Canfield); 5. Hipple (Howland); 6. Howard (Woodridge0; 7. Yasnowski (Howland); 8. McNally (Howland); 9. Dellimuti (Howland); 10. Dobler (Lakeview).

TENNIS

WALSH JESUIT 4, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 1



Singles: Kealy (WJ) d. McKnight 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Waltz (WJ) d. Chmura 6-1, 6-1; Pier (STVM) d. Swanson 6-2, 6-7, 1-0.

Doubles: Carmichael-Masteller (WJ) d. O'Connor-Tomaszewski 6-2, 6-0; Coyle-Mineo (WJ) d. Davis-Dietrich 6-3, 6-1.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 2-1; St. Vincent-St. Mary 2-3.

VOLLEYBALL

Scoring Summaries

WADSWORTH 25-25-25, COPLEY 22-21-12

Kills: Haydu (W) 13; Hohman (C) 7. Digs: Zufra (W) 16; Keathley (C) 16. Blocks: Dunkle (W) 4; Farkas (C) 2. Assists: Conley (W) 17; Keathley (C) 18. Service Points: Haydu (W) 19; Hohman (C) 9. JV Score: Jackson, 2-0.

Records: Wadsworth 2-0; Copley 1-2.

AURORA 25-25-25, STOW 14-22-19

Kills: Miller (A) 9. Digs: Parks (A) 9. Blocks: McWhorter (A) 5. Assists: Fishback (A) 17. Service Points: Bradley (A) 11.

REVERE 25-25-25, CVCA 19-22-22

Kills: Ramsey (R) 16; Gibbons (CVCA) 10. Digs: Nickols (CVCA) 17. Blocks: Ramsey (R) 1; Coleman (CVCA) 6. Assists: Drenth (R) 22: Wodrich (CVCA) 17.

Record: CVCA 1-3.

PERRY 25-25-25, COVENTRY 18-19-22

Kills: R. Meinen (C) 7. Digs: Echevarria (C) 9. Blocks: R. Meinen (C) 4. Assists: Ungashick (C) 20. Service Points: Echevarria (C) 10. JV Score: Coventry, 2-1.

Records: Coventry 4-1.

JACKSON 25-25, NORDONIA 20-16

Kills: Wyant (J) 6. Digs: Laster (J) 6. Assists: Stanislawski (J) 19. Service Points: Hawke (J) 7.

JACKSON 25-25, HATHAWAY BROWN 14-10

Kills: Wyant (J) 12. Digs: Hockman (J) 7. Assists: Stanislawski (J) 15. Service Points: Hawke (J) 9.

Records: Jackson 2-0.

SOCCER

BOYS

Scoring Summaries

GLENOAK 4, WARREN HARDING 0

Halftime: GlenOak, 1-0. Goals: White (GO) 2, Melendez (GO), Gutierez (GO). Assists: Melendez (GO), Salvino (GO). Shots on goal: GO, 12-2. Corner kicks: GO, 10-0. Saves: Riccillo (GO) 1, Berzonski (H) 7.

Records: GlenOak 1-1; Warren Harding 1-2.

AURORA 5, CHAGRIN FALLS 2

Halftime Score: 2-2. Goals: Miller (A) 3, Geier (A), Bibza (AS), Lehman (CF), Marting (CF). Assists: Pozniak (A) 2. Shots on Goal: 9-9. Saves: Hoff (A) 1, Habbyshaw (A) 3; Tinsley (CF) 2.

GREEN 6, CANFIELD 0

Halftime: Green, 3-0. Goals: Leemaster (G) 2, Russell (G), Johnson (G), Hammoudeh (G) , Ibara (G). Assists: Russell (G), Johnson (G), Ibara (G), Hallock (G), Woodling (G). Shots on goal: Gre., 10-2. Corner kicks: Gre., 7-2. Saves: Smith (G) 7, Canfield 2. JV Score: Green, 3-2.

CHIPPEWA 2, COVENTRY 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Letz (Chi.), Long (Chi.). Assists: Sims (Chi.), Letz (Chi.) . Shots on goal: Chi., 11-5. Corner kicks: Chi., 7-0. Saves: Karl (Chi.) 5.

Records: Chippewa 1-0; Coventry 2-1-1.

FIRESTONE 4, LOUISVILLE 0



Halftime: Firestone, 4-0. Goals: Schwerdtfeger 2 (F), Pongracz (F), Koehler (F). Assists: Koehler (F), Pongracz (F), Odenkirk (F). Shots on goal: Fir., 19-1. Corner kicks: Fir., 8-0. Saves: Curlee (F) 1; Reynolds (L) 15.

Records: Firestone 2-0; Louisville 1-1.

GIRLS

Scoring Summaries

NORTH 4, SANDY VALLEY 1

Halftime: North, 3-0. Goals: Cruz (N) 2, Subba (N) Rachel (N) , Kibubuta (N).

BARBERTON 5, ELLET 2

Halftime: Barberton, 2-0. Goals: Damza (B) 5, S. Tucker (E) 2. Assists: Walker (B) 2, Schanz (B), Pinto (E). Shots on goal: Bar., 21-10. Corner kicks: Bar., 2-1. Saves: Bunn (E) 9; Ramsey (B) 7. JV Score: Barberton, 6-1.

Records: Ellet 0-1; Barberton 3-0.

NORDONIA 2, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 1

Halftime: 1-1. Goals: Wiehe (NC) 2. Assists: Saliga (Nor.). Shots on goal: Nor., 10-2. Corner kicks: Nor., 7-1.

Records: Nordonia 1-1-1; North Canton Hoover 0-3.

WOOSTER 1, HIGHLAND 0

Halftime: Wooster, 1-0. Goals: Wright (W). Assists: Fransen (W). Shots: Hig., 7-5. Corner kicks: Hig., 6-2. Saves: Steele (W) 7; Scavusso (H) 4. JV Score: Highland, 1-0.

Records: Wooster 2-2; Highland 0-3.

STRONGSVILLE 2, JACKSON 0

Halftime: Strongsville, 1-0. Goals: Majka (S), Mackie (S). Assists: Majka (S). Shots: Str., 10-4. Corner kicks: 4-4. Saves: Durr (J) 8; Laurell (S) 4. JV Score: Jackson, 3-0.

Records: Jackson 2-1-0; Strongsville 1-0-1.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK ONE



Thursday's Game



Perry at Canton Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

---

Friday's Games



(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton at Norton

Bedford at Nordonia

Buchtel at North Canton Hoover

Buckeye at Revere

Canton South at Kent Roosevelt

Chagrin Falls at Streetsboro

Chippewa at Crestwood

Claymont at Northwest

Cleveland Heights at Medina

Columbiana at Manchester

CVCA at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph

East at Jackson

Ellet at Springfield

Firestone at Green

Highland at Wadsworth

Hubbard at Alliance

Hudson at Solon

John Adams (Ind.) at GlenOak

Lake at Ashland

Lorain at Brunswick

Lyndhurst Brush at Aurora

Mentor Lake Catholic at Stow

North at Windham

North Royalton at North Ridgeville

Norwayne at Mogadore

Olmsted Falls at Brecksville

Parma Normandy at Cuyahoga Falls

Ravenna at Tallmadge

Rootstown at Field

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Massillon, 7:30 p.m.

Twinsburg at Copley

Walsh Jesuit at Mayfield

Warren Harding at Canton McKinley

West Branch at Woodridge

Wooster at Orrville

---

Saturday's Games



Coventry at Kenmore-Garfield, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg (Pa.) at Archbishop Hoban, noon

New London at Western Reserve Academy, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Gilmour Academy, 2 p.m.