CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
GREEN BULLDOG INVITATIONAL
(At Boettler Park, Green)
Team Results: 1. Green 37; 2. Boardman 50; 3. Wadsworth 64; 4. Wooster 75; 5. Kent Roosevelt 146.
Individual Results: 1. Dunham (Green) 16:17.0; 2. Bero (Boardman); 3. Dunlap (Wooster); 4. Delmoro (Wadsworth); 5. T. Papas (Green): 6. Wiggins (Green); 7. Arny (Green); 8. Kaluza-Hauen (Wadsworth); 9. S. Papas (Green); 10. Bialek (Green); 10.
GLENOAK GOLDEN EAGLE INVITATIONAL
(At GlenOak High School, Plain Twp.)
Division I
Team Results: 1. Hudson 31; 2. Mentor 76; 3. Jackson 113; 4. Cle. St. Ignatius 139; 5. GlenOak 140; 6. Brunswick 145; 7. Cle. St. Ignatius 'B' 174; 8. Stow 198; 9. Highland 229; 10. Firestone 294; 11. Hudson 'B' 301' 12. Mentor 'B' 334; 13. Cle. St. Ignatius 'B' 389; 14. Dover 434.
Individual Results: 1. Casey (Hudson) 16:13.77; 2. Root (Hudson); 3. Kozlowski (Mentor); 4. Rice (GlenOak); 5. Goldslager (Hudson); 6. Zuckett (Jackson); 7. Uber (Brunswick); 8. Peets (Firestone); 9. Floyd (GlenOak); 10. McAdams (Highland).
Division II-III
Team Results: 1. St. Vincent-St.May 19; 2. Tallmadge 67; 3. Rootstown 86; 4. Parma Padua 89; 5. Northwest 135; 6. Manchester 146; 7. Norton 182.
Individual Results: 1. Epps (STVM) 16:41.66; 2. Powers (STVM); 3. McSteen (STVM); 4. Naiman (Tallmadge); 5. Steel (STVM); 6. Zimerla (Padua); 7. Ansley (Tallmadge); 8. Deitrick (STVM); 9. Piscitani (Rootstown); 10. Rybka (STVM).
SALEM EARLY BIRD INVITATIONAL
(At Waterworth Memorial Park, Salem)
Team Results: 1. Louisville 34; 2. Salem 82; 3. Canton Central Catholic 89; 4. Austintown Fitch 99; 5. Coventry; 6. Marlington 204; 7. Alliance 221; Perry (Lake Co.) 233; 9. Mogadore 3242; 10. West Branch 244; Hanoverton United 252; 12. East Liverpool 273; 13. Lisbon Beaver 300.
Individual Results: 1. Hunter Christopher (Salem) 16:10.1; 2. Graham (Marlington); 3. Hendricks (Louisville); 4. C. Christopher (Salem); 5. Ison (Louisville); 6. Ganser (Louisville); 7. Adams (Louisville); 8. Schaetzle (CCC); 9. Smutny (Fitch); 10. Cedarbloom (WB).
BILLY GOAT CHALLENGE
(At Woodland Park, McDonald)
Team Results: 1. Woodridge 24; 2. McDonald 48; 3. Chardon 108; 4. Maplewood 151; 5. Crestwood 200; 6. Cortland Lakeview 205; 7. Canfield 205; 8. Jefferson Area 215; 9. East Palestine 252; 10. Streetsboro 255; 11. Girard 261; 12. Garrettsville 263; 13. Mineral Ridge 280.
Individual Results: 1. Champa (Woodridge) 16:55.1; 2. Elkurd (Woodridge); 3. Rupe (McDonald); 4. Dutt (Woodridge); 5. Domitrovich (McDonald); 6. Danison (Chardon); 7. Akins (CVCA); 8. Symbolik (McDonald); 9. Dutt (Woodridge); 10. Blair (Woodridge).
GIRLS
GREEN BULLDOG INVITATIONAL
(At Boettler Park, Green)
Team Results: 1. Green 27; 2. Wadsworth 34; 3. Wooster 77; 4. Kent Roosevelt 122; 5. Canton McKinley 125.
Individual Results: 1. Nicholas (Wadsworth) 19:26; 2. Gang (Green); 3. Anenson (Green); 4. Sims (Green); 5. Murphy (Wadsworth); 6. Hall (Green); 7. Smith (McK); 8. Galek (Wadsworth); 9. Kidd (Wadsworth); 10. Mera (Wooster).
GLENOAK GOLDEN EAGLE INVITATIONAL
(At GlenOak High School, Plain Twp.)
Division I
Team Results: 1. Jackson 30; 2. Mentor 62; 3. Hudson 66; 4. Highland 99; 5. Stow 149; 6. Brunswick 164; 7. Dover 193; 8. GlenOak 215; 9. Hudson 'B' 229; 10 Firestone 263.
Individual Results: 1. Istnick (Jackson) 18:36.9; 2. Dennison (Mentor); 3. Hartnett (Jackson); 4. Zagst (Jackson); 5. Gallagher (Hudson); 6. Ramos (Mentor); 7. Bailey (Jackson); 8. Cassiday (Stow); 9. Weldon (Hudson); 10. Yocum (Mentor).
Division II-III
Team Results: 1. St. Vincent-St. Mary 27; 2. Tallmadge 45; 3. Rootstown 101; 4. Northwest 108; 5. Parma Padua 131; 6. Manchester 167; 7. Norton 184.
Individual Results: 1. Hagey (STVM) 18:52.74; 2. Loveless (Tallmadge); 3. Edge (Tallmadge); 4. McCarthy (Manchester); 5. Saum (STVM); 6. Tobin (STVM); 7. Porchowsky (STVM); 8. Kindbom (STVM); 9. Moll (STVM); 10. Bame (STVM).
SALEM EARLY BIRD INVITATIONAL
(At Waterworth Memorial Park, Salem)
Team Results: 1. Louisville 68; 2. Perry (Lake Co.) 86; 3. Canton Central Catholic 112; 4. Salem 1174; Perry 121; 6. Boardman 122; 7. Marlington 136; 8. Austintown Fitch 202; 9. Hanoverton United 273; 10. West Branch 300; 11. Lisbon Beaver 313; 12. Coventry 332; 13. East Liverpool 356.
Individual Results: 1. Hall (Salem) 19:26.7; 2. Graham (Marlington); 3. Murphy (Mogadore); 4. Yeager (Fitch); 5. Kiko (Louisville); 6. Lynch (LC Perry); 7. Groff (Perry); 8. Turkovich (Beaver); 9. Gibson (Louisville); 10. Boyce (Marlington).
BILLY GOAT CHALLENGE
(At Woodland Park, McDonald)
Team Results: 1. Warren Howland 40; 2. Woodridge 59; 3. Canfield 93; 4. Cortland Lakeview 119; 5. McDonald 144; 6. CVCA 180; 7. East Palestine 233; 8. Jefferson Area 236; 9. Mineral Ridge 239; 10. Crestwood 249; 11. Streetsboro 282; 12. Garrettsville 299; 13. Girard 377; 14. Warren Champion; 15. Leavittsburg LaBrea 425; 16. Middlefield Cardinal 491.
Individual Results: 1. Guerra (McDonald) 20:02.2; 2. Simmons (Crestwood); 3. Best (Woodridge); 4. O'Brien (Canfield); 5. Hipple (Howland); 6. Howard (Woodridge0; 7. Yasnowski (Howland); 8. McNally (Howland); 9. Dellimuti (Howland); 10. Dobler (Lakeview).
TENNIS
WALSH JESUIT 4, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 1
Singles: Kealy (WJ) d. McKnight 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Waltz (WJ) d. Chmura 6-1, 6-1; Pier (STVM) d. Swanson 6-2, 6-7, 1-0.
Doubles: Carmichael-Masteller (WJ) d. O'Connor-Tomaszewski 6-2, 6-0; Coyle-Mineo (WJ) d. Davis-Dietrich 6-3, 6-1.
Records: Walsh Jesuit 2-1; St. Vincent-St. Mary 2-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Scoring Summaries
WADSWORTH 25-25-25, COPLEY 22-21-12
Kills: Haydu (W) 13; Hohman (C) 7. Digs: Zufra (W) 16; Keathley (C) 16. Blocks: Dunkle (W) 4; Farkas (C) 2. Assists: Conley (W) 17; Keathley (C) 18. Service Points: Haydu (W) 19; Hohman (C) 9. JV Score: Jackson, 2-0.
Records: Wadsworth 2-0; Copley 1-2.
AURORA 25-25-25, STOW 14-22-19
Kills: Miller (A) 9. Digs: Parks (A) 9. Blocks: McWhorter (A) 5. Assists: Fishback (A) 17. Service Points: Bradley (A) 11.
REVERE 25-25-25, CVCA 19-22-22
Kills: Ramsey (R) 16; Gibbons (CVCA) 10. Digs: Nickols (CVCA) 17. Blocks: Ramsey (R) 1; Coleman (CVCA) 6. Assists: Drenth (R) 22: Wodrich (CVCA) 17.
Record: CVCA 1-3.
PERRY 25-25-25, COVENTRY 18-19-22
Kills: R. Meinen (C) 7. Digs: Echevarria (C) 9. Blocks: R. Meinen (C) 4. Assists: Ungashick (C) 20. Service Points: Echevarria (C) 10. JV Score: Coventry, 2-1.
Records: Coventry 4-1.
JACKSON 25-25, NORDONIA 20-16
Kills: Wyant (J) 6. Digs: Laster (J) 6. Assists: Stanislawski (J) 19. Service Points: Hawke (J) 7.
JACKSON 25-25, HATHAWAY BROWN 14-10
Kills: Wyant (J) 12. Digs: Hockman (J) 7. Assists: Stanislawski (J) 15. Service Points: Hawke (J) 9.
Records: Jackson 2-0.
SOCCER
BOYS
Scoring Summaries
GLENOAK 4, WARREN HARDING 0
Halftime: GlenOak, 1-0. Goals: White (GO) 2, Melendez (GO), Gutierez (GO). Assists: Melendez (GO), Salvino (GO). Shots on goal: GO, 12-2. Corner kicks: GO, 10-0. Saves: Riccillo (GO) 1, Berzonski (H) 7.
Records: GlenOak 1-1; Warren Harding 1-2.
AURORA 5, CHAGRIN FALLS 2
Halftime Score: 2-2. Goals: Miller (A) 3, Geier (A), Bibza (AS), Lehman (CF), Marting (CF). Assists: Pozniak (A) 2. Shots on Goal: 9-9. Saves: Hoff (A) 1, Habbyshaw (A) 3; Tinsley (CF) 2.
GREEN 6, CANFIELD 0
Halftime: Green, 3-0. Goals: Leemaster (G) 2, Russell (G), Johnson (G), Hammoudeh (G) , Ibara (G). Assists: Russell (G), Johnson (G), Ibara (G), Hallock (G), Woodling (G). Shots on goal: Gre., 10-2. Corner kicks: Gre., 7-2. Saves: Smith (G) 7, Canfield 2. JV Score: Green, 3-2.
CHIPPEWA 2, COVENTRY 0
Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Letz (Chi.), Long (Chi.). Assists: Sims (Chi.), Letz (Chi.) . Shots on goal: Chi., 11-5. Corner kicks: Chi., 7-0. Saves: Karl (Chi.) 5.
Records: Chippewa 1-0; Coventry 2-1-1.
FIRESTONE 4, LOUISVILLE 0
Halftime: Firestone, 4-0. Goals: Schwerdtfeger 2 (F), Pongracz (F), Koehler (F). Assists: Koehler (F), Pongracz (F), Odenkirk (F). Shots on goal: Fir., 19-1. Corner kicks: Fir., 8-0. Saves: Curlee (F) 1; Reynolds (L) 15.
Records: Firestone 2-0; Louisville 1-1.
GIRLS
Scoring Summaries
NORTH 4, SANDY VALLEY 1
Halftime: North, 3-0. Goals: Cruz (N) 2, Subba (N) Rachel (N) , Kibubuta (N).
BARBERTON 5, ELLET 2
Halftime: Barberton, 2-0. Goals: Damza (B) 5, S. Tucker (E) 2. Assists: Walker (B) 2, Schanz (B), Pinto (E). Shots on goal: Bar., 21-10. Corner kicks: Bar., 2-1. Saves: Bunn (E) 9; Ramsey (B) 7. JV Score: Barberton, 6-1.
Records: Ellet 0-1; Barberton 3-0.
NORDONIA 2, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 1
Halftime: 1-1. Goals: Wiehe (NC) 2. Assists: Saliga (Nor.). Shots on goal: Nor., 10-2. Corner kicks: Nor., 7-1.
Records: Nordonia 1-1-1; North Canton Hoover 0-3.
WOOSTER 1, HIGHLAND 0
Halftime: Wooster, 1-0. Goals: Wright (W). Assists: Fransen (W). Shots: Hig., 7-5. Corner kicks: Hig., 6-2. Saves: Steele (W) 7; Scavusso (H) 4. JV Score: Highland, 1-0.
Records: Wooster 2-2; Highland 0-3.
STRONGSVILLE 2, JACKSON 0
Halftime: Strongsville, 1-0. Goals: Majka (S), Mackie (S). Assists: Majka (S). Shots: Str., 10-4. Corner kicks: 4-4. Saves: Durr (J) 8; Laurell (S) 4. JV Score: Jackson, 3-0.
Records: Jackson 2-1-0; Strongsville 1-0-1.
FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK ONE
Thursday's Game
Perry at Canton Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
---
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Barberton at Norton
Bedford at Nordonia
Buchtel at North Canton Hoover
Buckeye at Revere
Canton South at Kent Roosevelt
Chagrin Falls at Streetsboro
Chippewa at Crestwood
Claymont at Northwest
Cleveland Heights at Medina
Columbiana at Manchester
CVCA at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph
East at Jackson
Ellet at Springfield
Firestone at Green
Highland at Wadsworth
Hubbard at Alliance
Hudson at Solon
John Adams (Ind.) at GlenOak
Lake at Ashland
Lorain at Brunswick
Lyndhurst Brush at Aurora
Mentor Lake Catholic at Stow
North at Windham
North Royalton at North Ridgeville
Norwayne at Mogadore
Olmsted Falls at Brecksville
Parma Normandy at Cuyahoga Falls
Ravenna at Tallmadge
Rootstown at Field
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Massillon, 7:30 p.m.
Twinsburg at Copley
Walsh Jesuit at Mayfield
Warren Harding at Canton McKinley
West Branch at Woodridge
Wooster at Orrville
---
Saturday's Games
Coventry at Kenmore-Garfield, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg (Pa.) at Archbishop Hoban, noon
New London at Western Reserve Academy, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Gilmour Academy, 2 p.m.