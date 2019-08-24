CROSS COUNTRY

GlenOak Golden Eagle Invitational

St. Vincent-St. Mary won both the boys and girls titles in the Division II-III races Saturday at the Golden Eagle Invitational, Hudson took the DI boys crown and Jackson won the DI girls race.

Less than eight-tenths of second separated Titan Casey and Jack Root, who finished first and second, respectively, to lead Hudson's boys.

The Irish boys claimed six of the top 10 spots in the DII-III run, led by Nasari Epps (16:41.66), Chase Powers (17:01.19) and Andrew McSteen (17:32.47), who finished 1-2-3. Tallmadge's Tommy Naiman was fourth to lead the Blue Devils to a second-place team finish.

Sofia Istnick (18:36.9) won the girls individual title with support from Allie Hartnett and Kailey Zagst, who were third and fourth, respectively.

All seven Irish runners finished in the top 10 of the DII-III girls race, including spots 5 through 10. Junior Theresa Hagey won the individual title in 18:52.74. She was followed by Kenna Loveless and Ravyn Edge, who were second and third, respectively, to lead Tallmadge to a second-place finish with 45 points, 18 behind St. V-M.

Manchester senior Mackenzie McCarthy finished fourth to lead the sixth-place Panthers.

Green Bulldog Invitational

The host Bulldogs claimed the boys and girls team titles at Boettler Park. Olivia Gang was second in the girls race, leading four Green runners in the top 10. Clare Nicholas of Wadsworth was the top girls finisher in 19:26.

Theo Papas, Noah Wiggins and Skylar Arny finished 5-6-7 for first-place Green.

Billy Goat Challenge

Ryan Champa's first-place finish sparked the the Woodridge boys team to 24 points and a win in McDonald. Champa (16:55.1) was just ahead of teammate Zayd Elkurd (17:08.4).

In the girls race, the Bulldogs were second to Warren Howland. Izzy Best led Woodridge with a third-place finish in 20:20.8.

GIRLS SOCCER

North 4, Sandy Valley 1

Yakelin Cruz put the Vikings on the scoreboard 20 minutes into the match and added a second goal in the 35th minute to lead North to victory. Rosina Subba and Jaqueline Kibubuta also scored for North.

Barberton 5, Ellet 2

Senior Makenzie Damza scored all five goals for the host Magics (3-0) to set a Barberton record with 31 career goals.

BOYS SOCCER

Chippewa 2, Coventry 0

Ethan Letz scored a goal and assisted on Nick Long's score as the Chipps opened their season with a shutout. Eric Karl had five saves for Chippewa.