CLEVELAND — It's possible Indians pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Dan Otero could be activated when rosters expand on Sept. 1, assuming all goes well over the next week.

Carrasco, who has been fighting chronic myeloid leukemia, and Otero, who is on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, are both progressing in their rehabs. Manager Terry Francona said on Saturday that if all goes well, the plan with Otero is he'll be activated on Sept. 1 when the Indians are in Tampa Bay.

The Indians also hope to activate Carrasco that same day, and it's the first time a date has been discussed as at least a possibility. It will still depend on how Carrasco feels as he adds rehab assignments. He's slated to pitch two innings or so with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, take a few days off, then throw another rehab outing and so on.

If Carrasco feels good, he could become a key component of the Indians bullpen, potentially through the last month of the season and the postseason.

"Otero is on schedule where he’ll come off on [Sept. 1] down in Tampa," Francona said. "I think we’re hoping that Cookie’s the same way. That’s kind of the plan. And that can change. But that’s been discussed."

