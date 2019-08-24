RubberDucks 2, Flying Squirrels 0



The RubberDucks picked up their third win in a row on Saturday against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Canal Park.

The Ducks (59-72, 25-37) scored all the runs they needed on a run-scoring single by Ernie Clement and double by Nolan Jones in the fifth.

Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer went 0-for-3 and finished his four-game rehab assignment 4-for-13 (.308) with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.

Indians right-hander Jefry Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out two. In two outings with the Ducks this week, Rodriguez allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

David Speer (3-3, 1.81) picked up the win after retiring the only batter he faced.

The four-game series concludes at 2:05 p.m. Sunday when left-hander Tanner Tully (7-11, 4.72) faces Flying Squirrels right-hander Brandon Lawson (5-8, 3.56).

— Brad Bournival, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent

