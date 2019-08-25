BEREA — Last year D’Ernest Johnson found himself on a fishing boat trolling the waters off Key West, Florida, he and a friend chasing birds that would lead them to the mahi mahi Johnson would have to fight once they took the bait.

“We'll go deep out there looking for birds, I didn't even know birds be out that far,” Johnson said.

A good day’s catch was at least 30 fish, which can range in size from 3 to 6 feet and 20 to 50 pounds.

“I know I caught one … probably like 40, 50 [pounds],” Johnson said. “They're pretty heavy to reel in. He had a big cooler in the boat, so catch them, throw them in the boat.”

The running back from the University of South Florida was hot and tired. He needed a job, but this was not what Johnson had in mind.

“Definitely dreaming about the NFL,” Johnson said Wednesday after the Browns’ final practice of training camp. “I’m a football player, so every time on the fishing boat, I was like, ‘Damn, man, I miss football.’ I had to do something just to make some money.”

Johnson’s journey to Cleveland included a three-day tryout at New Orleans Saints’ rookie minicamp in 2018, six weeks on the boat, a job as a personal trainer, a stint with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football before it folded, then intense workouts in Gainesville, Florida, with trainer Tim Montgomery and New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon.

The Browns signed Johnson on May 16, the same day they waived former Michigan State running back L.J. Scott, who reportedly quit football.

The Browns’ running back room includes such standouts as Nick Chubb, who fell four yards short of 1,000 as a rookie, and 2017 league rushing champion Kareem Hunt, suspended for the first eight games of the season. But in three preseason games, Johnson has made a strong bid for a roster spot.

Johnson leads the team in preseason rushing with 20 carries for 86 yards (4.3 average), has caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, returned five kickoffs for a 23.6 average and seven punts for an 8.43 average. He’s also impressed coach Freddie Kitchens and run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell with his ability to pass protect.

“He can do everything,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “D’Ernest has the ability to be an all-down back in this league.”

When asked the player who has grown most during training camp, Mitchell picked Johnson.

“The [one] people would say has grown the most, probably because they didn’t know anything about him, is D’Ernest Johnson,” said Mitchell, a running back for the St. Louis/Arizona Cardinals for nine seasons. “He’s shown what he can do as a pass blocker, that’s crucial. He’s got great vision and he can catch the ball. He’s been given the opportunity and he’s taken advantage of it.”

Count Kitchens as one who didn’t know much about Johnson, or at least what he was doing before the Browns signed him. Kitchens was surprised when told about Johnson’s job as a fisherman.

“I talk to him a good bit, and I never even thought to ask him, ‘Hey, did you ever work on a fishing boat? How the hell did you do that?’” Kitchens said.

But Kitchens has learned plenty about the strengths of Johnson, 5-foot-10 and 208 pounds.

“He’s a great pass protector. He can change direction. He has good body control and good body balance, and he holds onto the football,” Kitchens said.

Johnson showed his perseverance before he arrived in Cleveland, phoning Tim Ruskell, the general manager of the AAF franchise in Orlando, repeatedly in December because a couple college teammates were playing there.

“I was calling the GM every day. ‘Hey, you guys have any openings? How many running backs do you have? Do you need any running backs?’ ” Johnson said. “They end up cutting two running backs and calling my phone the day before camp.

“That was definitely a long process and stressful process. Family kept my head on right. I’m not going to lie, I was down. Times watching NFL games, preseason [games], I was like, ‘Man, I know I can play with these guys.’ That actually motivated me just to continue to work hard because something’s going to come out of the hard work that I put in.”

The Browns have three AAF products, with quarterback Garrett Gilbert and receiver Ishmael Hyman joining Johnson. Johnson believes his experience with Orlando, albeit short, sped up his chance to get into an NFL camp after a year away from football.

“It's tough being out the league, no one knowing who you are,” he said. “You put [out] great film, you get everybody's attention.”

After the league folded in early April, Johnson set up tryouts with the Patriots and Green Bay Packers. He was brought in by the Browns for a tryout during the veteran minicamp April 23-25, the extra session allowed because of a new coaching hire, but left unsigned.

“I’m thankful just to be here now,” Johnson said.

The NFL must trim rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday. Even before Friday night’s preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaners, Johnson was trying to remain calm, hopeful that the Browns or another team will see his value and he won’t end up again reeling in mahi mahi or working as a trainer at Youfit health club in Gainesville.

“It’s all in God’s hands,” Johnson said. “If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I pray that I make this team.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Browns blog at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.