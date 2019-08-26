The Browns cut wide receiver Jaelen Strong on Monday, a person familiar with the move confirmed.

Strong bid farewell on Twitter.

"Cleveland, thank you. Always gone have a place in my heart. I gave y’all my All everyday I promise you that. God got me," Strong wrote.

Strong had a stellar finish to training camp before a rough outing in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third preseason game. He had two catches for 11 yards on seven targets.

In three preseason games, Strong compiled seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Strong, 25, was out of football last year while rehabilitating from a serious left knee injury. On Dec. 24, 2017, the former third-round draft pick of the Houston Texans suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His comeback trail led him to sign with the Browns in February.

With the Browns waiving Strong, Damion Ratley, Derrick Willies, Ishmael Hyman, Dorian Baker, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi and Braxton Miller are vying to round out a receiving corps led by Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway, who will serve a four-game suspension to begin the regular season. All NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players before 4 p.m. Saturday.

