Curve 5, RubberDucks 0

Curve left-hander Domingo Robles pitched a five-hit shutout Monday in Altoona, Pa., to end the Ducks' four-game winning streak.

Robles (4-6), who scattered five singles with one walk and five strikeouts, induced the Ducks (60-73) into 10 ground ball outs.

The Curve (66-67) scored three runs in the third and two more in the sixth to take the four-game series opener. All the runs came off Ducks reliever Eli Morgan, who came on in the second inning in relief of starter Danny Salazar.

Pitching on a rehab assignment, Salazar made just eight pitches, six of them for strikes. He hit one batter and struck out one.

Morgan (6-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com