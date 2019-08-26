VOLLEYBALL

Buchtel 25-25-25, Ravenna 23-16-11

Sophomore outside hitter Leah Cheatham paced the host Griffins (2-0) to a nonleague win with six kills, three blocks, two assists and 12 service points.

Barberton 25-26-25, Manchester 19-24-18

Jessica Liddle and Mia Silva had 15 kills apiece to lead the Magics to a road victory. Jaryn Morgan dished out 24 assists and Alexis Mayle recorded 16 digs for Barberton.

TENNIS

St. Vincent-St. Mary 3, Brunswick 2

Singles wins by Andie McKnight, Lucy Chumra and Kirstin Pier led the Fighting Irish (3-3) to a home victory at Springside Tennis and Fitness Club. Pier won in straight sets at No. 3 singles.

CVCA 3, Gilmour Academy 2

Courtney Morris and Becca Nguyen went three sets and won 10-6 in a doubles tiebreaker as CVCA prevailed at Gilmour. Courtney DeCarlo and Hannah Jacob recorded singles victories for the Royals.

Revere 4, Barberton 1

Morgan Dobos, Maddie Kavenagh and Nina Lazbin each recorded 6-0, 6-0 singles wins in a Suburban League American Conference victory for the Minutemen (5-2, 3-0).

Wadsworth 3, Nordonia 2

Jillian Cornacchione and Haleigh Saylor won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles to lead the Grizzlies to a Suburban League National win. Gabriela Heideman and Allie McCall also won their singles matches for Wadsworth (3-3, 1-1).

GIRLS GOLF

Springfield 180, Northwest 191

Karly Devaney shot a 43 to lead all Springfield players to sub-50 rounds in a Portage Trail Conference win at Chenoweth Golf Course. Madison Miller shot 44, and underclassmen Grace Atkinson (45) and Came Leporis (48) recorded personal bests for the undefeated Spartans (5-0, 3-0).

BOYS GOLF

Manchester 195, Fairless 222

Medalist Ryan Wike carded a 43 for the Panthers in a Principals Athletic Conference win at the Elms Country Club.