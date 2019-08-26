Despite winning a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, the Indians had a rough weekend. Starting third baseman Jose Ramirez broke the hamate bone in his right hand, and the team is still waiting to hear how long he'll be out.

What does the Tribe do without him? We talked about that on this week's Leading Off with Ryan Lewis podcast. Here are the topics we hit on:

- The first answer for the Indians could be keeping power hitting designated hitter Franmil Reyes hitting fifth. If that's not the plan, we talk about what the team could do.

- What Ramirez's replacement, Yu Chang, could bring to the team and how he's viewed in the team's plans for the future.

- How Mike Freeman could factor into things after looking solid in sporadic starts this season.

- Our brief hot takes on the jerseys for Players Weekend. Indians manager Terry Francona didn't like them. We had a slightly different opinion.

