Curve 3, RubberDucks 0

The RubberDucks wasted a strong effort by starting pitcher Kyle Dowdy in a 3-0 Eastern League loss to the host Altoona Curve on Tuesday night.

Dowdy (0-1) allowed just one run on five hits in seven innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

The only blemish was an RBI single by Brett Pope in the second inning.

The Ducks managed just four hits off of three Curve pitchers.

Starter Pedro Vazquez (8-4) allowed just three hits and walk in seven innings. He struck out four. Jesus Liranzo and Matt Eckelman finished the shutout with Eckelman earning his 23rd save.

Oscar Gonzalez had two of the four hits for the Ducks.

