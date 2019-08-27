Thirty-three students from the Archbishop Hoban class of 2019 have finalized their plans to compete as a college athlete.

Corey Westover of Hoban’s athletic department said 12 of the 33 athletes have made the decision to continue their football careers. Hoban has won four state titles in a row in football, taking top honors in Division III in 2015 and 2016, and Division II in 2017 and 2018. The Knights compiled a 15-0 record last season.

The list of football players includes Nolan Rumler (Michigan), Tyris Dickerson (Eastern Kentucky), Matt Salopek (Miami of Ohio), Quan Easterling (Wisconsin) and Mason Tipton (Yale).

The other Hoban graduates from the class of 2019 set to play football in college are Marcus Saahir (Mount Union), Matt Blanchard (Youngstown State), Jacob Petit (Gannon), Jaden Baxter (Walsh), Owen Robinson (Sewanee), Logan Broyles (Oberlin) and Joe Michalowicz (John Carroll).

Three Hoban graduates are enrolled at the University of Akron and will compete on a Zips team. Kyle Stober is set to run on the UA cross country and track and field teams, and Lonasia Brewer and Emma Tecca will be Zips women’s basketball teammates.

Joseph Klein (Malone), Bridget Hahn (Walsh) and Samantha Hier (Malone) are also continuing their cross country careers at the next level.

Hoban graduate Mack Timbrook is enrolled at Kent State and will play baseball for the Golden Flashes. Isaiah Jackson and Nate Montecalvo are also slated to play college baseball with Jackson at Walsh and Montecalvo at Muskingum.

The Hoban swim team is sending three to a college program: Michael Heller (John Carroll), Abby Adaway (Ohio Wesleyan) and Melanie Will (John Carroll).

The other 2019 Hoban graduates set to compete in a sport in college are Jessica Sheldon (Dayton, soccer); Liz Hall (Flagler, soccer); Jessica Knicely (Mount Union, softball); Allyssa Hagenbaugh (Marietta, softball); Jake Snyder (Baldwin Wallace, basketball); Chante Reddest (Mercyhurst College North East, lacrosse); Josh Jones (Hiram, volleyball); Colton Vincelette (Tiffin, golf) and Matt Russo (Ohio Northern, golf).

More football news

• Tyler Lenke is a member of the Kent State football team, bringing the number of 2019 Copley graduates advancing to compete in a college sport to 18.

• Tim Luketich is playing football at Case Western Reserve, bringing the number of 2019 Stow graduates set to compete in a college sport to 30.

Soccer tidbits

• Copley improved to 3-0 in girls soccer with a 2-1 win over Archbishop Hoban on Saturday. Amanda Pittman and Jillian Neal each scored a goal for the host Indians.

• Noah Leemaster scored two goals to lead host Green (2-0) to a 6-0 win over Canfield in a boys soccer match on Friday.

• Firestone upped its boys soccer record to 2-0 on Saturday courtesy of a 4-0 win at Louisville. Konnor Schwerdtfeger scored two goals for the Falcons.

• Cuyahoga Falls enters the week 1-0-1 in boys soccer with a 3-0 win over Norton and a 1-1 tie with Lake. Luke Feora, Jordan Akins and Joey Moening scored goals in the victory.

