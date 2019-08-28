Wednesday

Aug 28, 2019 at 9:09 AM


FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK ONE

Aug. 29 game

Perry at Canton Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

---

Aug 30 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton at Norton

Bedford at Nordonia

Buchtel at North Canton Hoover

Buckeye at Revere

Canton South at Kent Roosevelt

Chagrin Falls at Streetsboro

Chippewa at Crestwood

Claymont at Northwest

Cleveland Heights at Medina

Columbiana at Manchester

CVCA at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph

East at Jackson

Ellet at Springfield

Firestone at Green

Highland at Wadsworth

Hubbard at Alliance

Hudson at Solon

John Adams (Ind.) at GlenOak

Lake at Ashland

Lorain at Brunswick

Lyndhurst Brush at Aurora

Mentor Lake Catholic at Stow

North at Windham

North Royalton at North Ridgeville

Norwayne at Mogadore

Olmsted Falls at Brecksville

Parma Normandy at Cuyahoga Falls

Ravenna at Tallmadge

Rootstown at Field

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Massillon

Twinsburg at Copley

Walsh Jesuit at Mayfield

Warren Harding at Canton McKinley

West Branch at Woodridge

Wooster at Orrville

--- 

Aug. 31 games

Coventry at Kenmore-Garfield, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg (Pa.) at Archbishop Hoban, noon

New London at WRA, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Gilmour Academy, 2 p.m.

---

WEEK TWO

Sept. 6 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Aurora at CVCA

Brecksville at Green

Brunswick at North Royalton

Canton South at Northwest

Carrollton at Coventry

Cleveland John Marshall at Ravenna

East at Perry

Eastlake North at Revere

Firestone at Copley

GlenOak at Massillon

Kenmore-Garfield at Lisbon Beaver

Lake at Lyndhurst Brush

Manchester at Indian Valley

Marlington at Kent Roosevelt

Mayfield at Jackson

Medina at Highland

Niles McKinley at Alliance

North at Orrville

North Canton Hoover at Louisville

Norton at Chippewa

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Walsh Jesuit

Solon at Twinsburg

Southeast at Field

Springfield at Cuyahoga Falls

Stow at Barberton

Strasburg at Rootstown

Streetsboro at Pepper Pike Orange

Strongsville at Hudson

Tallmadge at Ellet

Woodridge at Nordonia

Wooster at Wadsworth

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Archbishop Hoban

 ---

Sept. 7 games

Buchtel at Canton McKinley, 1 p.m.

Garfield Heights Trinity at WRA, 2 p.m.

Mogadore at Shadyside

 ---

WEEK THREE

Sept. 13 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Alliance at Chardon

Austintown Fitch at GlenOak

Brecksville at Strongsville

Cleveland John Adams at North Canton Hoover

Cleveland St. Ignatius at Archbishop Hoban

Columbus Bishop Watterson at Walsh Jesuit

Copley at Lake

Coventry at Tallmadge

Cuyahoga Falls at Barberton

Dover at Wooster

East at St. Vincent-St. Mary

East Canton at Rootstown

Ellet at Northwest

Firestone at Cortland Lakeview

Howard Woodson (Washington, D.C.) at Canton McKinley

Independence at Manchester

James Rhodes at Brunswick

Kenmore-Garfield at Springfield

Kent Roosevelt at Ravenna

Louisville at Green

Lyndhurst Brush at Hudson

Massillon at Warren Harding

Medina at North Royalton

Mogadore at Field

Naperville (Illinois) at Perry

Nordonia at Mayfield

North at Canton South

Norton at Leavittsburg LaBrae

Orrville at West Holmes

Revere at CVCA

Solon at Stow

Southeast at Streetsboro

Tuslaw at Chippewa

Twinsburg at Aurora

Wadsworth at Medina

Woodridge at Chagrin Falls

Youngstown Boardman at Jackson

 

Sept. 14 games

WRA at Kiski Prep, 3 p.m.

Warrensville Heights at Buchtel, 1 p.m.

 ---

WEEK FOUR

Sept. 20 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton at Medina

Brunswick at Solon

Buchtel vs. Firestone at Ellet

Cloverleaf at Streetsboro

Cuyahoga Falls at North Royalton

East at Dover

Euclid at Medina

Fairless at Orrville

Gilmour Academy at Rootstown

Green at Canton McKinley

Kenmore-Garfield at Toledo Scott

Kent Roosevelt at Copley

Loudonville at Manchester

Louisville at Lake

Mansfield Madison at Woodridge

Nordonia at Twinsburg

North Canton Hoover at GlenOak

Norton at Coventry

Parma Padua at Aurora

Penn-Trafford (Pa.) at Massillon

Perry at Jackson

Ravenna at Field

Stow at Brecksville

Tallmadge at Revere

Triway at CVCA

Tuslaw at Northwest

Wadsworth at Hudson

Walsh Jesuit at Hamburg St. Francis (N.Y.)

Waynedale at Chippewa

West Branch at Alliance

West Toronto Prep (Ontario) at Archbishop Hoban

Woodridge at Springfield

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at St. Vincent-St. Mary

 ---

Sept. 21 games

North vs. Ellet at Kenmore, noon

Lima Central Catholic at Mogadore

Youngstown Valley Christian at WRA, 2 p.m.

---

WEEK FIVE

Sept. 27 games

Alliance at Canfield

Archbishop Hoban vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary at InfoCision Stadium

Aurora at Tallmadge

Brecksville at Hudson

Canton McKinley at North Canton Hoover

Chippewa at Dalton

CVCA at Fairless

East at Copley

Field at Cloverleaf

Firestone at Massillon

GlenOak at Green

Highland at Kent Roosevelt

Jackson at Lake

Kenmore-Garfield at Ellet

Lexington at Woodridge

Meadowbrook at Mogadore

Medina at Mentor

North Canton Hoover at Canton McKinley

North Royalton at Stow

Orrville at Northwest

Perry at Louisville

Revere at Barberton

Rootstown at St. Thomas Aquinas

Springfield at Coventry

Streetsboro at Ravenna

Strongsville at Brunswick

Tuslaw at Manchester

Twinsburg at Cuyahoga Falls

Wadsworth at Nordonia

Walsh Jesuit at Cleveland Heights

Woodridge at Norton

 ---

Sept. 28 games

North at Buchtel, noon

WRA at Wheeling Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

---

WEEK SIX

Oct. 4 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Alliance at Canton South

Barberton at Copley

Canton Central Catholic at Green

Cloverleaf at Ravenna

Coventry at Woodridge

Cuyahoga Falls at Brecksville

Field at Springfield

Firestone vs. North at InfoCision Stadium

Highland at Revere

Jackson at GlenOak

Kent Roosevelt at Aurora

Lake at Canton McKinley

Lutheran East at Ellet

Manchester at Triway

Massillon at Austintown Fitch

Medina at Elyria

Mogadore at Rootstown

Nordonia at Hudson

Northwest at CVCA

North Royalton at Twinsburg

Norton at Streetsboro

Orrville at Tuslaw

Perry at North Canton Hoover

Shaker Heights at Brunswick

Smithville at Chippewa

Stow at Wadsworth

Tallmadge at Rocky River

Warren Harding at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Wooster at West Holmes

---

Oct. 5 Games

Archbishop  Hoban at Cleveland Benedictine, 1 p.m.

Buchtel at Lakewood St. Edward, 3 p.m.

East at Kenmore-Garfield, noon

St. Thomas Aquinas at WRA, 2 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Mentor Lake Catholic

 ---

WEEK SEVEN

Oct. 10 game

East vs. Firestone at Ellet, 7 p.m.

 ---

Oct. 11 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Aurora at Barberton

Brecksville at Twinsburg

Brunswick at Mentor

Canfield at Highland

Canton McKinley at Jackson

Chippewa at Hillsdale

Copley at Revere

CVCA at Orrville

Ellet at New Philadelphia

Gateway (Pa.) at Massillon

Green at Perry

Hudson at North Royalton

Kent Roosevelt at Tallmadge

Manchester at Fairless

Mount Vernon at Wooster

North vs. WRA at Ellet

North Canton Hoover at Lake

Northwest at Triway

Ravenna at Norton

Rootstown at Garrettsville

Salem at Alliance

St. Vincent-St. Mary at GlenOak

Springfield at Cloverleaf

Stow at Nordonia

Streetsboro at Coventry

Strongsville at Medina

Wadsworth at Cuyahoga Falls

Walsh Jesuit at Parma Padua

Woodridge at Field

Youngstown Christian at Mogadore

 ---

Oct. 12 games

Archbishop Hoban at Mentor Lake Catholic

Brunswick at Euclid

Kenmore-Garfield at Buchtel, noon

 ---

WEEK EIGHT

Oct. 18 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Alliance at Carrollton

Aurora at Highland

Brunswick at Euclid

Canton McKinley at GlenOak

Chardon NDCL at Walsh Jesuit

Cloverleaf at Woodridge

Coventry at Ravenna

Crestwood at Rootstown

Cuyahoga Falls at Hudson

East vs. Ellet at InfoCision Stadium

Field at Streetsboro

Firestone vs. Kenmore-Garfield at Ellet

GlenOak at Canton McKinley

Jackson at Canton Central Catholic

Mansfield at Wooster

Massillon at Barberton

Medina at Solon

Mogadore at Garrettsville

Nordonia at Brecksville

North at St. Thomas Aquinas

North Canton Hoover at Green

Northwest at Manchester

Northwestern at Chippewa

Orrville at Loudonville

Parma Padua at Archbishop Hoban

Perry at Lake

Revere at Kent Roosevelt

Springfield at Norton

Tallmadge at Copley

Tuslaw at CVCA

Twinsburg at Stow

Wadsworth at North Royalton

 ---

Oct. 19 games

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Buchtel, 1 p.m.

WRA at Wyoming Seminary

 

WEEK NINE

Oct. 25 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton at Tallmadge

Canton McKinley at Perry

Chippewa at Rittman

Coventry at Field

Cuyahoga Falls at Nordonia

CVCA at Loudonville

East vs. North at Ellet

Elyria at Brunswick

Firestone at Wooster

Garfield Heights at Kent Roosevelt

Green at Jackson

Highland at Copley

Hudson at Stow

Kenmore-Garfield at Salem

Lake at GlenOak

Louisville at Massillon

Manchester at Orrville

Minerva at Alliance

Mogadore at Southeast

North Royalton at Brecksville

Northwest at Fairless

Norton at Cloverleaf

Perry at Canton McKinley

Ravenna at Springfield

Revere at Aurora

St. Vincent-St. Mary at North Canton Hoover

Streetsboro at Woodridge

Twinsburg at Wadsworth

Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban

Youngstown Valley Christian at Rootstown

---

Oct. 26 games

Ellet at Buchtel, 2 p.m.

Medina at Shaker Heights, 1 p.m.

WRA at Linsly School, 1:30 p.m.

 

WEEK 10

Nov. 1 games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Alliance at Marlington

Archbishop Hoban at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Bay Village Bay at Revere

Brecksville at Wadsworth

Buchtel vs. East at InfoCision Stadium

Brunswick at Medina

Cleveland Benedictine at Walsh Jesuit

Cloverleaf at Coventry

Copley at Aurora

Crestwood at Mogadore

CVCA at Manchester

Field at Norton

Firestone at Ellet

GlenOak at Perry

Hudson at Twinsburg

Jackson at North Canton Hoover

Kent Roosevelt at Barberton

Lake at Green

Loudonville at Northwest

Nordonia at North Royalton

Norwayne at Chippewa

Rootstown at Southeast

Springfield at Streetsboro

Stow at Cuyahoga Falls

Tallmadge at Highland

Triway at Orrville

Woodridge at Ravenna

Wooster at Ashland

Youngstown Ursuline at St. Vincent-St. Mary

 

Nov. 2 games

Canton McKinley at Massillon, 2 p.m.

North at Kenmore-Garfield, noon