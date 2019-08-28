FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK ONE
Aug. 29 game
Perry at Canton Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
---
Aug 30 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Barberton at Norton
Bedford at Nordonia
Buchtel at North Canton Hoover
Buckeye at Revere
Canton South at Kent Roosevelt
Chagrin Falls at Streetsboro
Chippewa at Crestwood
Claymont at Northwest
Cleveland Heights at Medina
Columbiana at Manchester
CVCA at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph
East at Jackson
Ellet at Springfield
Firestone at Green
Highland at Wadsworth
Hubbard at Alliance
Hudson at Solon
John Adams (Ind.) at GlenOak
Lake at Ashland
Lorain at Brunswick
Lyndhurst Brush at Aurora
Mentor Lake Catholic at Stow
North at Windham
North Royalton at North Ridgeville
Norwayne at Mogadore
Olmsted Falls at Brecksville
Parma Normandy at Cuyahoga Falls
Ravenna at Tallmadge
Rootstown at Field
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Massillon
Twinsburg at Copley
Walsh Jesuit at Mayfield
Warren Harding at Canton McKinley
West Branch at Woodridge
Wooster at Orrville
---
Aug. 31 games
Coventry at Kenmore-Garfield, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg (Pa.) at Archbishop Hoban, noon
New London at WRA, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Gilmour Academy, 2 p.m.
---
WEEK TWO
Sept. 6 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Aurora at CVCA
Brecksville at Green
Brunswick at North Royalton
Canton South at Northwest
Carrollton at Coventry
Cleveland John Marshall at Ravenna
East at Perry
Eastlake North at Revere
Firestone at Copley
GlenOak at Massillon
Kenmore-Garfield at Lisbon Beaver
Lake at Lyndhurst Brush
Manchester at Indian Valley
Marlington at Kent Roosevelt
Mayfield at Jackson
Medina at Highland
Niles McKinley at Alliance
North at Orrville
North Canton Hoover at Louisville
Norton at Chippewa
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Walsh Jesuit
Solon at Twinsburg
Southeast at Field
Springfield at Cuyahoga Falls
Stow at Barberton
Strasburg at Rootstown
Streetsboro at Pepper Pike Orange
Strongsville at Hudson
Tallmadge at Ellet
Woodridge at Nordonia
Wooster at Wadsworth
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Archbishop Hoban
---
Sept. 7 games
Buchtel at Canton McKinley, 1 p.m.
Garfield Heights Trinity at WRA, 2 p.m.
Mogadore at Shadyside
---
WEEK THREE
Sept. 13 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Alliance at Chardon
Austintown Fitch at GlenOak
Brecksville at Strongsville
Cleveland John Adams at North Canton Hoover
Cleveland St. Ignatius at Archbishop Hoban
Columbus Bishop Watterson at Walsh Jesuit
Copley at Lake
Coventry at Tallmadge
Cuyahoga Falls at Barberton
Dover at Wooster
East at St. Vincent-St. Mary
East Canton at Rootstown
Ellet at Northwest
Firestone at Cortland Lakeview
Howard Woodson (Washington, D.C.) at Canton McKinley
Independence at Manchester
James Rhodes at Brunswick
Kenmore-Garfield at Springfield
Kent Roosevelt at Ravenna
Louisville at Green
Lyndhurst Brush at Hudson
Massillon at Warren Harding
Medina at North Royalton
Mogadore at Field
Naperville (Illinois) at Perry
Nordonia at Mayfield
North at Canton South
Norton at Leavittsburg LaBrae
Orrville at West Holmes
Revere at CVCA
Solon at Stow
Southeast at Streetsboro
Tuslaw at Chippewa
Twinsburg at Aurora
Wadsworth at Medina
Woodridge at Chagrin Falls
Youngstown Boardman at Jackson
Sept. 14 games
WRA at Kiski Prep, 3 p.m.
Warrensville Heights at Buchtel, 1 p.m.
---
WEEK FOUR
Sept. 20 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Barberton at Medina
Brunswick at Solon
Buchtel vs. Firestone at Ellet
Cloverleaf at Streetsboro
Cuyahoga Falls at North Royalton
East at Dover
Euclid at Medina
Fairless at Orrville
Gilmour Academy at Rootstown
Green at Canton McKinley
Kenmore-Garfield at Toledo Scott
Kent Roosevelt at Copley
Loudonville at Manchester
Louisville at Lake
Mansfield Madison at Woodridge
Nordonia at Twinsburg
North Canton Hoover at GlenOak
Norton at Coventry
Parma Padua at Aurora
Penn-Trafford (Pa.) at Massillon
Perry at Jackson
Ravenna at Field
Stow at Brecksville
Tallmadge at Revere
Triway at CVCA
Tuslaw at Northwest
Wadsworth at Hudson
Walsh Jesuit at Hamburg St. Francis (N.Y.)
Waynedale at Chippewa
West Branch at Alliance
West Toronto Prep (Ontario) at Archbishop Hoban
Woodridge at Springfield
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at St. Vincent-St. Mary
---
Sept. 21 games
North vs. Ellet at Kenmore, noon
Lima Central Catholic at Mogadore
Youngstown Valley Christian at WRA, 2 p.m.
---
WEEK FIVE
Sept. 27 games
Alliance at Canfield
Archbishop Hoban vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary at InfoCision Stadium
Aurora at Tallmadge
Brecksville at Hudson
Canton McKinley at North Canton Hoover
Chippewa at Dalton
CVCA at Fairless
East at Copley
Field at Cloverleaf
Firestone at Massillon
GlenOak at Green
Highland at Kent Roosevelt
Jackson at Lake
Kenmore-Garfield at Ellet
Lexington at Woodridge
Meadowbrook at Mogadore
Medina at Mentor
North Canton Hoover at Canton McKinley
North Royalton at Stow
Orrville at Northwest
Perry at Louisville
Revere at Barberton
Rootstown at St. Thomas Aquinas
Springfield at Coventry
Streetsboro at Ravenna
Strongsville at Brunswick
Tuslaw at Manchester
Twinsburg at Cuyahoga Falls
Wadsworth at Nordonia
Walsh Jesuit at Cleveland Heights
Woodridge at Norton
---
Sept. 28 games
North at Buchtel, noon
WRA at Wheeling Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
---
WEEK SIX
Oct. 4 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Alliance at Canton South
Barberton at Copley
Canton Central Catholic at Green
Cloverleaf at Ravenna
Coventry at Woodridge
Cuyahoga Falls at Brecksville
Field at Springfield
Firestone vs. North at InfoCision Stadium
Highland at Revere
Jackson at GlenOak
Kent Roosevelt at Aurora
Lake at Canton McKinley
Lutheran East at Ellet
Manchester at Triway
Massillon at Austintown Fitch
Medina at Elyria
Mogadore at Rootstown
Nordonia at Hudson
Northwest at CVCA
North Royalton at Twinsburg
Norton at Streetsboro
Orrville at Tuslaw
Perry at North Canton Hoover
Shaker Heights at Brunswick
Smithville at Chippewa
Stow at Wadsworth
Tallmadge at Rocky River
Warren Harding at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Wooster at West Holmes
---
Oct. 5 Games
Archbishop Hoban at Cleveland Benedictine, 1 p.m.
Buchtel at Lakewood St. Edward, 3 p.m.
East at Kenmore-Garfield, noon
St. Thomas Aquinas at WRA, 2 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Mentor Lake Catholic
---
WEEK SEVEN
Oct. 10 game
East vs. Firestone at Ellet, 7 p.m.
---
Oct. 11 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Aurora at Barberton
Brecksville at Twinsburg
Brunswick at Mentor
Canfield at Highland
Canton McKinley at Jackson
Chippewa at Hillsdale
Copley at Revere
CVCA at Orrville
Ellet at New Philadelphia
Gateway (Pa.) at Massillon
Green at Perry
Hudson at North Royalton
Kent Roosevelt at Tallmadge
Manchester at Fairless
Mount Vernon at Wooster
North vs. WRA at Ellet
North Canton Hoover at Lake
Northwest at Triway
Ravenna at Norton
Rootstown at Garrettsville
Salem at Alliance
St. Vincent-St. Mary at GlenOak
Springfield at Cloverleaf
Stow at Nordonia
Streetsboro at Coventry
Strongsville at Medina
Wadsworth at Cuyahoga Falls
Walsh Jesuit at Parma Padua
Woodridge at Field
Youngstown Christian at Mogadore
---
Oct. 12 games
Archbishop Hoban at Mentor Lake Catholic
Brunswick at Euclid
Kenmore-Garfield at Buchtel, noon
---
WEEK EIGHT
Oct. 18 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Alliance at Carrollton
Aurora at Highland
Brunswick at Euclid
Canton McKinley at GlenOak
Chardon NDCL at Walsh Jesuit
Cloverleaf at Woodridge
Coventry at Ravenna
Crestwood at Rootstown
Cuyahoga Falls at Hudson
East vs. Ellet at InfoCision Stadium
Field at Streetsboro
Firestone vs. Kenmore-Garfield at Ellet
GlenOak at Canton McKinley
Jackson at Canton Central Catholic
Mansfield at Wooster
Massillon at Barberton
Medina at Solon
Mogadore at Garrettsville
Nordonia at Brecksville
North at St. Thomas Aquinas
North Canton Hoover at Green
Northwest at Manchester
Northwestern at Chippewa
Orrville at Loudonville
Parma Padua at Archbishop Hoban
Perry at Lake
Revere at Kent Roosevelt
Springfield at Norton
Tallmadge at Copley
Tuslaw at CVCA
Twinsburg at Stow
Wadsworth at North Royalton
---
Oct. 19 games
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Buchtel, 1 p.m.
WRA at Wyoming Seminary
WEEK NINE
Oct. 25 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Barberton at Tallmadge
Canton McKinley at Perry
Chippewa at Rittman
Coventry at Field
Cuyahoga Falls at Nordonia
CVCA at Loudonville
East vs. North at Ellet
Elyria at Brunswick
Firestone at Wooster
Garfield Heights at Kent Roosevelt
Green at Jackson
Highland at Copley
Hudson at Stow
Kenmore-Garfield at Salem
Lake at GlenOak
Louisville at Massillon
Manchester at Orrville
Minerva at Alliance
Mogadore at Southeast
North Royalton at Brecksville
Northwest at Fairless
Norton at Cloverleaf
Perry at Canton McKinley
Ravenna at Springfield
Revere at Aurora
St. Vincent-St. Mary at North Canton Hoover
Streetsboro at Woodridge
Twinsburg at Wadsworth
Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban
Youngstown Valley Christian at Rootstown
---
Oct. 26 games
Ellet at Buchtel, 2 p.m.
Medina at Shaker Heights, 1 p.m.
WRA at Linsly School, 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 10
Nov. 1 games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Alliance at Marlington
Archbishop Hoban at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Bay Village Bay at Revere
Brecksville at Wadsworth
Buchtel vs. East at InfoCision Stadium
Brunswick at Medina
Cleveland Benedictine at Walsh Jesuit
Cloverleaf at Coventry
Copley at Aurora
Crestwood at Mogadore
CVCA at Manchester
Field at Norton
Firestone at Ellet
GlenOak at Perry
Hudson at Twinsburg
Jackson at North Canton Hoover
Kent Roosevelt at Barberton
Lake at Green
Loudonville at Northwest
Nordonia at North Royalton
Norwayne at Chippewa
Rootstown at Southeast
Springfield at Streetsboro
Stow at Cuyahoga Falls
Tallmadge at Highland
Triway at Orrville
Woodridge at Ravenna
Wooster at Ashland
Youngstown Ursuline at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Nov. 2 games
Canton McKinley at Massillon, 2 p.m.
North at Kenmore-Garfield, noon