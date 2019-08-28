ARCHBISHOP HOBAN KNIGHTS

League: North Coast League Blue Division

Coach: Tim Tyrrell, seventh season at Hoban and 19th overall

Coach’s record: 68-12 at Hoban, 140-66 overall

2018 record: 15-0, 5-0

Players to watch: DeaMonte Trayanum, Sr., RB-SS-LB-CB; Caden Clark, Sr., TE-DE; Devin Hightower, Sr., OLB-RB; Damon Ollison II, Jr., ILB; Luke Bauer, Jr., LB-RB; Shane Hamm, Jr., QB; Kharion Davis, Jr., WR-DB; Ja’Sean Cogburn, Sr., WR-DB; Walter Ganous, Sr., OL-DL; Brayden Fox, Jr., WR; Darryl Peterson III, Jr., DE; Alvin Stallworth, Jr., DB; Jared Mealy, Sr., WR; Anthony Threadgill, Sr., LB; Ernest Witcher III, Sr.; DL-FB; Owen McDermott, Sr., WR-DB; Mason Jenkins, Sr., DB; Chances Carter-Hill, Jr., DE

Outlook: Hoban is aiming for its fifth state football championship in a row after winning Division III crowns in 2015 and 2016 and Division II titles in 2017 and 2018. The Knights went 15-0 last season after posting a record of 14-1 in each of the previous three seasons. Three current players on the roster have committed to play college football — Clark (Alabama), Trayanum (Arizona State) and Hightower (Michigan State). “We have high hopes,” Tyrrell said. “The kids worked really, really hard in the offseason. I think we have the best in the state when it comes to offseason workouts with our facilities and our strength coaches. The kids have put in the time and the work.” Hoban has five players with starting experience on offense — Hamm, Trayanum, Clark, Ganous and Davis. Fox started last year at GlenOak. Hamm was efficient as a freshman and sophomore during Hoban’s 13th and 14th playoff appearances, respectively. Trayanum, junior Victor Dawson and sophomore David Vincent are expected to be the primary running backs. Ganous is the lone returning starter on an offensive line that lost four starters to graduation. Tyrrell said senior Thomas Harvey and juniors Luke Petit and Drew Pasadyn are candidates to start on the line along sophomore Colton Burkhart and freshman Jason Martin III. The Knights defense features Trayanum, Stallworth, Ollison, Bauer, Hightower, Threadgill, Cogburn, Peterson, Clark, Witcher, Jenkins, Carter-Hill and senior Cordell Cobb.

Schedule:

Aug. 31;;Harrisburg (Pa.);;noon

Sept. 6;;Youngstown Cardinal Mooney;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Cleveland St. Ignatius;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;West Toronto Prep (Canada);;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;St Vincent-St. Mary at InfoCision Stadium;;7 p.m.

Oct. 5;;at Cleveland Benedictine;;1 p.m.

Oct. 12;;at Mentor Lake Catholic;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Parma Padua;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Walsh Jesuit;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin;;7 p.m.