DETROIT — What started as a joke is blossoming into a long-distance bromance.

For the last two years, Indians pitcher Shane Bieber has had "Not Justin" on the back of his jersey for Major League Baseball's Players' Weekend, an obvious nod to the global celebrity and pop singer who shares the same last name. Many opposing ballparks around the league play Justin Bieber's "Baby," as a trolling exercise, so Bieber wanted to have some fun with his Players' Weekend nameplate.

On Tuesday, Justin got in the act. TMZ photographed the singing Bieber wearing an Indians Players' Weekend jersey that read, "Not Shane Bieber."

Immediately, the baseball-playing Bieber began to gain followers of the singer on social media sites.

"It was kind of fun, just yesterday, getting tagged with that and gaining a couple followers and got some messages from some Beliebers, some original beliebers," Shane Bieber said Wednesday with a laugh. "We'll see what's to come of it."

Shane Bieber confirmed that he wasn't the one who bought or sent Justin the jersey. For now, that part is a mystery.

"I'm just glad he got it and wore it and was having fun with it," Bieber said. "That was the whole point of me wearing, 'Not Justin,' was just to have fun with it and keep it light and make fun of the situation."

On track

Assuming all goes well in his final rehab appearance on Thursday, the plan for Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is for him to be activated Sept. 1, according to Indians manager Terry Francona, who spoke with MLB Network Radio on Wednesday afternoon.

Francona relayed that as long as things go well, the plan with Carrasco, who has been battling chronic myeloid leukemia, hasn't changed. Francona said last week that barring an unforeseen circumstance, both Carrasco and Dan Otero (right shoulder inflammation) were on pace to return Sept. 1 and be added to the bullpen when rosters expand.

Carrasco's first trip back to the mound in a major league game, whenever it happens, is sure to be an emotional one for many. He has been on the injured list since being diagnosed with leukemia on June 5.

